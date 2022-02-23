Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Canbud Distribution Corp. (CSE: CBDX) ("Canbud" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that further to its press release dated February 14, 2022, the Corporation has now filed articles of amendment with an effective date of Monday February 28, 2022 to change its corporate name from Canbud Distribution Corp. to "Steep Hill Inc." The Company's new stock symbol on the Canadian Securities Exchange will be "STPH", and the Company expects its shares will commence trading under the new name and ticker symbol on or about market opening on or about Monday February 28, 2022.

No action will be required by existing shareholders with respect to the name change. Certificates representing common shares of the Company will not be affected by the name change and will not need to be exchanged. The Company encourages any shareholder with any questions or concerns to contact the Company or to discuss any of the foregoing with their broker or agent.

About Canbud Distribution Corp.

Canbud is a science and technology company focused on providing products and services, including analytical testing services within the hemp and cannabis market sectors. The Company's focus is on two areas: science and technology, by providing science-backed differentiated products and services that are critical within these sectors; and quality and compliance, by offering services that assist its customers to offer products and services that meet expected standards of quality, safety and compliance.

