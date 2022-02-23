Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - February 23, 2022) - Shine Box Capital Corp. (TSXV: RENT.P) ("Shine Box" or the "Corporation"), a capital pool company listed on the TSX Venture Exchange ("TSXV" or the "Exchange") is pleased to announce that all matters submitted to shareholders for approval as set out in detail in the Corporation's management information circular ("Circular") dated January 10, 2022, were approved at the special meeting of the shareholders of the Corporation held on February 3, 2022 (the "Meeting").

At the Meeting, disinterested shareholders of the Corporation voted in favor of the following resolutions proposed in the Circular, thereby implementing the certain changes needed to transition to the TSX Venture Exchange's Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies effective as at January 1, 2021 ("Policy 2.4"):

authorizing the Corporation to approve certain amendments to its stock option plan ("Option Plan") pursuant to which the total number of common shares of the Corporation reserved for issuance both before and after completion of a Qualifying Transaction (as defined in Policy 2.4) is 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Corporation as at the date of grant, rather than at the closing date of the initial public offering; removing the consequences associated with the Company not completing a Qualifying Transaction within 24 months of its listing date; authorizing the Company to make certain amendments to the Company's escrow agreement to effect certain changes contemplated under Policy 2.4; and authorizing and permitting the Corporation to pay any finders' fee or commission to a Non-Arm's Length Party (as that term is defined in Policy 2.4) to the Corporation upon completion of the Qualifying Transaction, in accordance with the terms of Policy 2.4.

The disinterested shareholders voted 100% in favor of each of the resolutions set out in (i) and (iv) and 88.83% in favor of the resolutions set out in (ii) and (iii) above. Please refer to the Company's news release dated November 2, 2021, and the Circular for further details with respect to the amendments associated with the new Policy 2.4.

About Shine Box Capital Corp.

Shine Box is a CPC that completed its initial public offering and obtained a listing on the Exchange on November 29, 2019 (trading symbol: "RENT.P"). It does not own any assets, other than cash or cash equivalents. The principal business of Shine Box is to identify and evaluate opportunities for the acquisition of an interest in assets or businesses and, once identified and evaluated, to negotiate an acquisition or participation subject to acceptance by the Exchange so as to complete a qualifying transaction in accordance with the policies of the Exchange.

For further information, please contact:

Shine Box Capital Corp.

Dan Forigo

Phone:(403)796-5529

Email: danforigo1972@gmail.com

