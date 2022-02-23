MitoChem Therapeutics, Inc.: MitoChem Therapeutics to Present at Mitochondria-Targeted Drug Development Summit

CHARLESTON, SC / ACCESSWIRE / February 23, 2022 / MitoChem Therapeutics, Inc. , a privately held company developing therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction, announced today that Bärbel Rohrer Ph.D., CSO, will present at the Mitochondrial-Targeted Drug Development Summit on Thursday, February 24, 2022 at 11:30am ET.

Dr. Rohrer's presentation is titled "Mitochondrial Protective Therapeutics for Neurodegenerative Diseases" and will address mitochondrial dysfunction as a hallmark mechanism across rare and challenging diseases. It will examine the importance of mitochondrial homeostasis in high energy systems: retina, CNS, kidney, heart and skeletal muscle. The presentation will review pre-clinical data on the lead molecule MC16's effect in several models for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and dry age-related macular degeneration (dry AMD), demonstrating preservation of photoreceptors, improvement in cone function, and restoration of mitochondrial energy capacity in the retina under stressed conditions. MitoChem's unique approach has the potential to preserve and extend vision for those patients suffering from RP, dry AMD and other devastating eye diseases. For more information on the event, please visit: https://mitochondria-targets.com/

About MitoChem Therapeutic

MitoChem Therapeutics is a privately held company developing therapies for diseases involving mitochondrial dysfunction. The company was founded to develop a new approach to treating neurodegeneration and aging diseases by focusing on protecting mitochondrial homeostasis. Early funding by Foundation Fighting Blindness and NIH has resulted in a proprietary library of mitochondrial protective compounds, and early proof of concept in numerous in vivo models for retinitis pigmentosa (RP) and age-related macular degeneration (AMD). The lead compound MC16 is a first-in-class small molecule that up regulates pro-survival and anti-oxidant pathways. In 2021 the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) granted Orphan Drug Designation status to MC16 for treatment of RP. The company is pursuing partnerships to develop non-ophthalmic indications such as Parkinson's, Alzheimer's, ALS, muscular dystrophies, diabetes and ischemia. For more information, please visit www.mitocheminc.com .

