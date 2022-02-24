MV Index Solutions GmbH (MVIS) today announced the results of the monthly MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices. The table below summarizes the results for the indices which contain more than one component. Detailed review results can be found on www.mvis-indices.com/indices/digital-assets.
The following changes will be implemented on 28 February 2022 and will become effective on the next trading day.
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets Indices
Ticker
Additions
Deletions
New Count
MVIS CryptoCompare Decentralized Finance Leaders
MVDFLE
0
2
4
MVIS CryptoCompare DeFi 20
MVDEFI
0
0
20
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 5
MVDA5
0
0
5
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 10
MVDA10
1
1
10
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 25
MVDA25
0
0
25
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100
MVDA
1
1
100
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Large-Cap
MVDALC
0
0
20
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Mid-Cap
MVDAMC
0
0
30
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Assets 100 Small-Cap
MVDASC
1
1
50
MVIS CryptoCompare Digital Asset Select
MVDAS
2
2
10
MVIS CryptoCompare Infrastructure Application Leaders
MVIALE
0
0
6
MVIS CryptoCompare Media Entertainment Leaders
MVMELE
1
1
7
MVIS CryptoCompare Optimum Global Cryptoasset
MVGCFI
0
0
12
MVIS CryptoCompare Smart Contract Leaders
MVSCLE
2
0
17
Weiss MVIS Top Tech Adoption Rating Index
MVWTAR
4
2
25
A complete list of components and weights as well as index methodology, comprehensive index information and information about financial products based on MVIS Indices can be found on www.mvis-indices.com. The next monthly review will be announced on 28 March 2022.
