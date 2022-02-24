



SINGAPORE, Feb 24, 2022 - (ACN Newswire) - Moonstake is pleased to announce that our users can now earn interest from staking Everscale network's EVER token on both the Web and Mobile Wallets! Hold, send, receive, and stake EVER to receive rewards with the best user experience through one single click. After Cosmos, IRISnet, Ontology, Harmony, Tezos, Cardano, Qtum, Polkadot, Quras, Centrality, Orbs, IOST, TRON, Shiden, and FIO, EVER became the 16th staking coin available on Moonstake.Moonstake started the staking business last year with the aim to create the largest staking network in Asia. Since then, we have developed the most user-friendly Web Wallet and Mobile Wallet (iOS/Android) with support for over 2000 cryptocurrencies. After a full-scale operation launched in August 2020, Moonstake's total staking assets have grown rapidly to reach $1 Billion, allowing Moonstake to become one of the top 10 staking providers globally. Since March this year, Moonstake has also entered DeFi together with the newly launched DeFi platform, Muse.Finance, who has begun releasing its core DeFi products which are all scheduled to be integrated into Moonstake platform to enable advanced DeFi connectivity for our global users.Meanwhile, Everscale Network is a blockchain made up of DAOs called sub-governance. Everscale is an SDK with Solidity and C ++ compilers, APIs, 13 programming languages, and client libraries for all popular platforms, local nodes for DApp testing, CLI tools, DeFi, NFT, tokenization, and governance. It has powerful developer tools such as a decentralized browser and a range of wallets that empower many applications. Everscale is a new and unique blockchain design that combines a scalable distributed world computer with the distributed operating system Ever OS.EVER Reward CampaignTo celebrate the launch of the EVER staking feature on Moonstake through partnership with Everscale, Everscale Japan is launching an EVER Giveaway Campaign on February 24, 2022.The first 2,000 people to open a Moonstake account through the Moonstake registration link below will receive an EVER token reward that is worth about $10. Details of the event will be announced on Everscale Japan's Twitter, so please follow their channels to stay updated.Moonstake account registration link for EVER reward campaign: https://wallet.moonstake.io/sign-up?ref=CYRHJWWH6ZEverscale Japan Twitter: https://twitter.com/EverscaleJapanHow to stake EVER on Moonstake WalletHere's a simple 3-step process to stake EVER with Moonstake Wallet:1. Register your Moonstake Wallet via Web or mobile (iOS/Android)2. Select EVER from the "Wallets" screen and click the "Add Asset" button.3. Access the EVER screen to check your staking information. From the Staking tab, click the "Stake" button and enter your wallet password to complete staking.How EVER staking worksHold EVER, 10 EVER minimum staking amount.Agree to lock in and stake EVER.To get the maximum reward, split your stake into two parts and make sure to invest in both even and odd rounds. Currently, Everscale's staking yields an annual interest rate of up to 6%.How to get rewards of EVER stakingRewards are paid by the Elector system contract after each validation cycle and are distributed by depools between stakeholders in proportion to their stake.A small part of reward (typically 5%) goes to the validator node, the rest serves as a basis for distribution between all stakeholders.How EVER unstaking worksIf token holders want to send an asset that is currently staked, they will need to unstake it first. The staked coin is locked in the pool for the duration of the validation round (up to 54 hours) and cannot be withdrawn until then.To withdraw your tokens from specific rounds, make sure to put the withdrawal request until the round ends. You can track validation rounds using network explorers tonscan.io or ever.live.In case no withdrawal request is done before the validation cycle ends, the reward will be automatically added to your stake amount and participate in validation.Moonstake is pleased to partner with Everscale to bring our users a satisfactory experience staking EVER. We look forward to further collaboration with the Everscale team to bring even more value to crypto users worldwide.About MoonstakeMoonstake is the world's leading staking service provider that develops and operates decentralized wallet services for businesses and individuals.Since its launch in April 2020, Moonstake has partnered with 27 leading platform providers, including Cardano's constituent Emurgo, developer of the Polkadot-connected blockchain Astar Network Stake Technologies, and the TRON Network with over 50 million users. In May 2021, Moonstake further enhanced its corporate credibility by becoming a wholly owned subsidiary of OIO Holdings Limited, a company listed on the Singapore Stock Exchange.Using blockchain technology, Moonstake aims to progress toward a world where anyone can easily make use of highly secure and reliable digital asset management tools. https://www.moonstake.io/About Moonstake's staking businessFor the staking industry, which has grown into a 630-billion dollar market as of September 2021, Moonstake provides a decentralized staking service that does not require user deposits, and supports nodes around the world in addition to its own validator nodes. Moonstake currently supports the staking of 12 blockchains. With a total staking assets of 1.8 billion USD and a global user base, the company ranked third out of more than 10,000 providers worldwide in June of the same year.About EverscaleEverscale is a new and unique blockchain design that proposes a scalable decentralized world computer, paired with a distributed operating system. The network is based on a platform called Ever OS, capable of processing millions of transactions per second, with Turing-complete smart contracts and decentralized user interfaces.Everscale presents some new and unique properties, such as dynamic multithreading, soft majority consensus and distributed programming, which enable it to be scalable, fast and secure at the same time. It is governed by a decentralized community founded upon meritocratic principles via Soft Majority Voting protocol.Everscale has powerful developer tools, such as compilers for Solidity and C++, SDK and API, client libraries ported to more than 20 languages and platforms, a range of decentralized browsers and wallets empowering many applications in DeFi, NFT, tokenization and governance domains. https://everscale.network/Source: MoonstakeCopyright 2022 ACN Newswire . All rights reserved.