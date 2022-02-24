Regulatory News:

Sopra Steria Group (SOP, Euronext Paris [Compartment A] ISIN: FR0000050809) today announced the launch of We Share 2022, a new employee share ownership plan. Its subscription period will run from 28 March to 13 April 2022.

We Share 2022 is being offered to approximately 96% of Sopra Steria Group employees, in 14 countries: Belgium, Denmark, France, Germany, India, Italy, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom1. At 31 December 2021, holdings managed on behalf of Group employees2 represented 5.8% of the share capital and 7.8% of voting rights, positioning Sopra Steria as one of the leading listed French companies when it comes to employee share ownership. Adding the registered shares held directly by the Group's current and former employees, these percentages currently amount to 9% of the capital and 12% of the voting rights.

This new plan is in keeping with Sopra Steria's continuing aim to give employees the opportunity to share in the success of the Group's business strategy and performance over the long term. "This plan expresses a major ambition", said Pierre Pasquier, Chairman of Sopra Steria Group's Board of Directors. "It helps recognise employees' commitment to Sopra Steria and reaffirms our aim of being an independent Group, combining our entrepreneurial DNA with our collective force."

The Board of Directors decided on 12 January 2022 to implement this new employee share ownership plan by adopting the same features as the previous plans, given their success. The plan involves the transfer of existing shares.

Under We Share 2022, employees will receive an employer contribution corresponding to one free share per share acquired, with the individual employee contribution limited to €3,000. Depending on their country of residence, employees will be able to acquire Sopra Steria shares either through an employee mutual investment fund (FCPE) or directly.

The purchase price will be equal to the average of weighted average prices for Sopra Steria shares on the Euronext Paris market over the 20 trading days preceding the date of the decision by the Chief Executive Officer, scheduled for 25 March 2022, setting this purchase price as well as the start date for the subscription period.

The plan is limited to a total of 200,000 shares: 100,000 shares purchased by employees and 100,000 matching free shares granted as the employer contribution. If subscriptions by employees exceed this overall limit, the share purchase order amounts will be reduced according to a capping method, i.e. starting with the highest purchase order amounts, by successive iterations, until a level is reached at which the total number of available shares can be distributed. According to the provisional timetable, the settlement-delivery of shares will occur on 5 May 2022.

About Sopra Steria

Sopra Steria, a European Tech leader recognised for its consulting, digital services and software development, helps its clients drive their digital transformation to obtain tangible and sustainable benefits. It provides end-to-end solutions to make large companies and organisations more competitive by combining in-depth knowledge of a wide range of business sectors and innovative technologies with a fully collaborative approach. Sopra Steria places people at the heart of everything it does and is committed to making the most of digital technology to build a positive future for its clients. With 47,000 employees in nearly 30 countries, the Group generated revenue of €4.7 billion in 2021.

The world is how we shape it.

Sopra Steria Group (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809

For more information, please visit our website www.soprasteria.com

1 Including employees eligible for the Share Incentive Plan (SIP) in the United Kingdom.

2 Holdings managed on behalf of employees include shares held through employee mutual investment funds (FCPEs), SIPs and UK trusts.

