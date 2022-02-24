Regulatory News:

NAVYA (FR0013018041- Navya), a leader in autonomous mobility systems, announces it has joined Movin'On with a view to speeding up the deployment of sustainable mobility solutions for the benefit of all.

Movin'On is the world's leading ecosystem for strategic anticipation and co-innovation with the objective of promoting sustainable mobility. It brings together more than 300 key public and private stakeholders involved in market prediction and the deployment of concrete solutions for the future.

NAVYA, a benchmark in the field of autonomous transportation for people and goods, will contribute its expertise and solutions to foster Movin'On's two main aims:

Improving society by implementing multiple and complementary mobility solutions which meet three criteria: efficiency, ethics and inclusion,

Acting for the planet by fighting climate change, air pollution and by protecting dwindling resources.

Erik Grab, Vice-President for Strategic Anticipation and Innovation at MICHELIN and Director of Movin'On: "We are very pleased to welcome Navya to Movin'On. Our aim is to co-operate and co-innovate with all sustainable mobility players, from municipal authorities, international organizations and academics, to start-ups and in particular recently established innovative companies that have made a name for themselves in the field of clean, reliable and connected mobility. This applies most definitely to Navya which has already demonstrated its dynamism beyond doubt with its automation and the successful introduction of its autonomous shuttles in several markets.

Sophie Desormière will be joining the Corporate Advisory Board of our Movin'On LAB to promote new Communities of Interest which will in the coming months develop with NAVYA new systems, products and services with enhanced sustainability that impact the mobility of people and goods."

Sophie Desormière, Chief Executive Officer of NAVYA: "NAVYA is proud to be an active member of Movin'On, which brings together the most prestigious mobility players and, in doing so, confirms our status as a benchmark in autonomous and shared mobility. Together we can speed up the large scale deployment of mobility solutions that are more inclusive, more flexible and more accessible to all. I am also honored to be joining the Corporate Advisory Board of the Movin'On LAB and to place NAVYA at the heart of a dynamic and forward-looking development of future ideas and projects."

NAVYA: at the heart of a solid and engaged ecosystem

By joining Movin'On, NAVYA consolides its strategic position among the key international stakeholders whose unifying vision is one of progress and mobility for all.

The members of Movin'On are leading companies in varying but complementary sectors, such as transportation, technology, energy, IT, communication, finance, insurance, consulting, infrastructure, strategy and logistics. They pool their expertise to promote mobility modes that are ever more reliable, clean, connected, accessible and efficient.

Movin'On is present in 65 countries and brings together more than 300 multinationals, startups, cities, countries, communities, international organizations and academics.

About Movin'On

Movin'On is the world's leading ecosystem for strategic anticipation and co-innovation with the objective of promoting sustainable mobility. It brings together more than 300 key stakeholders in the field of sustainable mobility, both public and private, collective and individual: multinationals, startups, cities, countries, communities, international organizations and academics.

Movin'On facilitates market prediction, speeds up co-innovation and fosters the deployment of concrete solutions for more sustainable mobility.

Throughout the year the Movin'On ecosystem organizes events, both virtual and in person with a view to moving its projects forward.

For further information, visit our website: www.movinonconnect.com

About NAVYA

Created in 2014, NAVYA is a leading French name specialized in the supply of autonomous mobility systems and associated services. With 280 employees in France (Paris and Lyon), in the United States (Michigan) and in Singapore, NAVYA aims at becoming the leading player in Level 4 autonomous mobility systems for passenger and goods transport. Since 2015, NAVYA has been the first to market and put into service autonomous mobility solutions. The Autonom Shuttle, main development axis, is dedicated to passenger transport. Since its launch, more than 200 units have been sold in 25 countries as of 31 December 2020. The Autonom Tract is designed to goods transport. Engaged in an ambitious CSR approach, the Company has an active policy in this area, as illustrated by the obtaining of the ISO 9001 certification in September 2021. The Valeo and Keolis groups are among NAVYA's historical shareholders.

NAVYA is listed on the Euronext regulated market in Paris (ISIN code: FR0013018041- Navya).

For more information visit: www.navya.tech

