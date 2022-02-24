Kayseri, Turkey--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - OBRok (OBROK) is delighted to announce the release of the Beta version of their Metaverse that creates a multiple cross-chain platforms for users to trade all sorts of virtual items. It is the first virtual world owned by its users that aims to connect the entertainment sector with its global multiverse. Participants in the virtual universe can enjoy memorable video games, organize virtual events, and create, explore and trade NFTs.





OBRok



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8568/114667_1c8326b1e4d85a49_001full.jpg

The project backers seek to enable internet users to seamlessly switch between the real to the virtual world via Web3 applications. They started OBRok to shed light on the future with space and aviation projects and follow new technology to help generate value for investors.

Some of the working areas of OBRok include Aeronautical Sciences and Space, Metaverse, Web 3.0, and renewable energy. The team provides research and development services in these areas to help with technological advancements that push the boundaries of the human species.

The experienced developers have already unveiled a newly produced rocket prototype they plan to produce. The engineering staff continues to make investments in the field of aviation sciences and space technologies while supporting clean energy production.

OBRok Token: The Native Currency of the New Metaverse

OBRok offers its limited-edition token, OBROK, which launched on June 17, 2021 on Binance Smart Chain. The native token serves as the currency used to make payments and access all features within the Metaverse. The OBROK developers often hold trading competitions to reward the community and generate hype around their tokens.

The team launched the OBROK token staking program that offers participants prizes such as OBROK, NFT, and USDT in monthly draws. Investors can seamlessly transfer the OBROK tokens locked in the staking contract via the Metamask plugin on their PC, and the Trustwallet app on their smartphone device.

The OBROK token family seeks to create a reliable and recognized project that offers real utility in the crypto sphere. The dev team aims to create value for token holders with the rockets they produce.

According to the developers of the network, the OBROK token has been listed on five leading exchanges; Mexc Exchange, LBank Exchange, Hotbit Global, Coinsbit Exchange and 5ROI Global.

The team now strives to achieve a top ten ranking on crypto tracking website CoinMarketcap. Their next goal is to continue expanding the team and strengthen the community of OBROK holders looking to experience the freedom that the Metaverse brings.

About OBRok Metaverse Project

OBRok Metaverse is building an immersive and amazing virtual universe that merges the physical world and augmented reality. Participants in the virtual world can own items, buy and develop buildings/lands, trade, and socialize just like in real life.

The platform also features a blockchain-based marketplace that enables users to trade virtual goods such as NFTs. The authenticity and security of transactions in the OBROK Metaverse are guaranteed by blockchain technology. The platform's smart contract has also undergone a thorough audit by Coinscope to guarantee the safety of every user.

The OBRok team is building a Metaverse world where participants can access virtual NFT stores, interact, explore, and organize events such as E-Sports and music concerts. The project offers lucrative rewards for OBROK token holders while giving them opportunities to stake and earn passive income.

To connect with the OBRok community and keep up with the latest news on the Metaverse development, check out the useful links below:

| Website | Twitter | Instagram | Reddit | Telegram |

Media Contact:

Email: info@obroktoken.com

Company - OBRok Token

Contact person - Emre Bilen

Location - Kayseri, Turkey

Disclaimer: There is no offer to sell, no solicitation of an offer to buy, and no recommendation of any security or any other product or service in this article. Moreover, nothing contained in this PR should be construed as any recommendation. Readers are encouraged to do there own research.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114667