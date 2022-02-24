Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Board Announcement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Argo Blockchain PLC ("Argo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB), is pleased to announce the appointment of Raghav Chopra as an independent non-executive director effective as of 23 February 2022.

Raghav Chopra is a digital assets and technology investor with over fifteen years of experience in these sectors. He was most recently a Portfolio Manager for AllianceBernstein LP, and has a decade of experience in managing a significant and wide range of technology investments at leading hedge funds. Prior to that, Mr. Chopra was an Associate in private equity at The Carlyle Group and an Analyst in investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co.

Mr. Chopra holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Economics with Distinction from Yale University, and a Master of Business Administration with High Distinction from the Harvard Business School, where he was named a George F. Baker Scholar. He also serves on the Board of the Harvard Club of New York City Foundation and is a member of the Economic Club of New York.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo and interim Chairman, said: "After an extensive selection process, we are delighted to welcome Raghav to the board as an independent director. Raghav brings a wealth of experience within the capital markets and financial technology sectors, and specific insight that will be invaluable as Argo looks to continue to progress as a global leader in cryptocurrency mining."

About Argo:

Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

