Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
Halo Collective - 2 Tage bis zur Neubewertung!
WKN: A2JR3A ISIN: GB00BZ15CS02 Ticker-Symbol: 0XP 
Tradegate
24.02.22
08:38 Uhr
0,705 Euro
-0,040
-5,37 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2022 | 08:08
43 Leser
Argo Blockchain PLC Announces Board Announcement

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Argo Blockchain PLC ("Argo" or "the Company"), a global leader in cryptocurrency mining (LSE:ARB), is pleased to announce the appointment of Raghav Chopra as an independent non-executive director effective as of 23 February 2022.

Raghav Chopra is a digital assets and technology investor with over fifteen years of experience in these sectors. He was most recently a Portfolio Manager for AllianceBernstein LP, and has a decade of experience in managing a significant and wide range of technology investments at leading hedge funds. Prior to that, Mr. Chopra was an Associate in private equity at The Carlyle Group and an Analyst in investment banking at Goldman Sachs & Co.

Mr. Chopra holds a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering and Economics with Distinction from Yale University, and a Master of Business Administration with High Distinction from the Harvard Business School, where he was named a George F. Baker Scholar. He also serves on the Board of the Harvard Club of New York City Foundation and is a member of the Economic Club of New York.

Peter Wall, Chief Executive of Argo and interim Chairman, said: "After an extensive selection process, we are delighted to welcome Raghav to the board as an independent director. Raghav brings a wealth of experience within the capital markets and financial technology sectors, and specific insight that will be invaluable as Argo looks to continue to progress as a global leader in cryptocurrency mining."

There are no details to be disclosed under paragraph 9.6.13 (2) to (6) of the Listing Rules.

The information communicated in this announcement is inside information for the purposes of Article 7 of Regulation 596/2014.

For further information please contact:

Argo Blockchain

Peter Wall
Chief Executive

via Tancredi +44 203 434 2334

finnCap Ltd

Corporate Finance
Jonny Franklin-Adams
Tim Harper
Joint Corporate Broker
Sunila de Silva

+44 207 220 0500

Tennyson Securities

Joint Corporate Broker
Peter Krens

+44 207 186 9030

OTC Markets

Jonathan Dickson
jonathan@otcmarkets.com

+44 204 526 4581
+44 7731 815 896

Tancredi Intelligent Communication
UK & Europe Media Relations

Emma Valgimigli
Emma Hodges
Salamander Davoudi
Fabio Galloni-Roversi Monaco
argoblock@tancredigroup.com

+44 7727 180 873
+44 7861 995 628
+44 7957 549 906
+44 7888 672 701

About Argo:
Argo Blockchain plc is a global leader in cryptocurrency mining with one of the largest and most efficient operations powered by clean energy. The Company is headquartered in London, UK and its shares are listed on the Main Market of the London Stock Exchange under the ticker: ARB and on the Nasdaq Global Select Market in the United States under the ticker: ARBK.

This information is provided by RNS, the news service of the London Stock Exchange. RNS is approved by the Financial Conduct Authority to act as a Primary Information Provider in the United Kingdom. Terms and conditions relating to the use and distribution of this information may apply. For further information, please contact rns@lseg.com or visit www.rns.com.

SOURCE: Argo Blockchain PLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690196/Argo-Blockchain-PLC-Announces-Board-Announcement

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
