VVV Resources Limited: Field sample results

24 February 2022

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Field sample results

VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that it has received the results from 10 rock samples collected last October (2021) at the Company's 51% owned Shangri La Prospecting Licence.

The samples were collected by independent consultant Geologist Arnel Mendoza, Geonomik Pty Ltd based in Perth, Western Australia.

Four (4) of the most promising results are given below-

-- Sample MY 00142: 37 g/t Au, 1.86% Cu and 23.65% Pb

-- Sample MY 00130: 21.85 g/t Au, 0.95% Cu and 6.79% Pb

-- Sample MY 00127: 16.08 g/t Au, 1.5% Cu and 17.08% Pb

-- Sample MY 00129: 4.31 g/t Au, 2.2% Cu, 17.43% Pb and 14.4% Zn

A full summary of the results is presented in the table below:-

KM-2202-060504 Au As Co Cr Cu Ni Pb S V Zn Ag WT Total Method FA50 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP003 WT01 Units ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm ppm kg LLD 0.001 10 50 50 50 50 10 100 50 100 1 0.001 MY 00125 0.025 30<50<50 100<50 810<100 50 200 3 4.007 MY 00126 5.350 100<50<50 4150<50 459970 64200 200 4400 398 3.621 MY 00127 16.084 280<50<50 15600 <50 170850 12500 150 5800 678 2.977 MY 00128 4.957 80<50<50 4250<50 52100 4200 50 8700 105 4.099 MY 00129 4.314 350<50<50 22050 <50 174300 7700 150 144000 1100 2.153 MY 00130 21.855 790<50 50 9500<50 67950 5200<50 9800 412 1.309 MY 00131 7.738 510<50<50 14400 <50 7220 1700 50 1500 32 4.028 MY 00132 3.973 750<50<50 20650 <50 3320 900 100 3600 93 2.854 MY 00142 37.006 450<50<50 18650 <50 236520 4500<50 1200 1862 4.368 MY 00133 3.816 800<50<50 14500 <50 138760 17700 200 3300 503 2.395

Commenting on the results, Mahesh Pulandaran, Executive Director of VVV Resources Limited, "we are delighted with these results and look forward to continuing further work to develop the potential of this project."

The above Press Release has been reviewed and verified by Arnel Mendoza, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists ( AIG Member No 4037) and thus holds the relevant qualifications and professional associations and membership required by the ASX, JORC and Valmin to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact:

The Company Lester Kemp +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: Peterhouse Capital Limited +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

