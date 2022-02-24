Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
Dow Jones News
24.02.2022 | 08:37
VVV Resources Limited: Field sample results

VVV Resources Limited (VVV) VVV Resources Limited: Field sample results 24-Feb-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

24 February 2022

VVV Resources Limited

("VVV" or the "Company")

Field sample results

VVV Resources Limited (AQSE: VVV), quoted on the AQSE Growth Market, is pleased to announce that it has received the results from 10 rock samples collected last October (2021) at the Company's 51% owned Shangri La Prospecting Licence.

The samples were collected by independent consultant Geologist Arnel Mendoza, Geonomik Pty Ltd based in Perth, Western Australia.

Four (4) of the most promising results are given below-

-- Sample MY 00142: 37 g/t Au, 1.86% Cu and 23.65% Pb

-- Sample MY 00130: 21.85 g/t Au, 0.95% Cu and 6.79% Pb

-- Sample MY 00127: 16.08 g/t Au, 1.5% Cu and 17.08% Pb

-- Sample MY 00129: 4.31 g/t Au, 2.2% Cu, 17.43% Pb and 14.4% Zn

A full summary of the results is presented in the table below:- 

KM-2202-060504 Au   As   Co   Cr   Cu   Ni   Pb   S   V   Zn   Ag   WT Total 
Method     FA50  ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP004 ICP003 WT01 
Units     ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  ppm  kg 
LLD      0.001 10   50   50   50   50   10   100  50   100  1   0.001 
MY 00125    0.025 30<50<50  100<50  810<100  50   200  3   4.007 
MY 00126    5.350 100<50<50  4150<50  459970 64200 200  4400  398  3.621 
MY 00127    16.084 280<50<50  15600 <50  170850 12500 150  5800  678  2.977 
MY 00128    4.957 80<50<50  4250<50  52100 4200  50   8700  105  4.099 
MY 00129    4.314 350<50<50  22050 <50  174300 7700  150  144000 1100  2.153 
MY 00130    21.855 790<50  50   9500<50  67950 5200<50  9800  412  1.309 
MY 00131    7.738 510<50<50  14400 <50  7220  1700  50   1500  32   4.028 
MY 00132    3.973 750<50<50  20650 <50  3320  900  100  3600  93   2.854 
MY 00142    37.006 450<50<50  18650 <50  236520 4500<50  1200  1862  4.368 
MY 00133    3.816 800<50<50  14500 <50  138760 17700 200  3300  503  2.395

Commenting on the results, Mahesh Pulandaran, Executive Director of VVV Resources Limited, "we are delighted with these results and look forward to continuing further work to develop the potential of this project."

The above Press Release has been reviewed and verified by Arnel Mendoza, who is a member of the Australian Institute of Geoscientists ( AIG Member No 4037) and thus holds the relevant qualifications and professional associations and membership required by the ASX, JORC and Valmin to qualify as a Competent Person as defined in the JORC Code.

The Directors of the Company accept responsibility for the contents of this announcement.

For further information please contact: 

The Company 
Lester Kemp              +44 (0) 78 1002 0471 
 
AQSE Growth Market Corporate Adviser: 
 
Peterhouse Capital Limited 
                    +44 (0) 20 7469 0936 
Guy Miller/Mark Anwyl

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     VGG9404A1030 
Category Code: MSCM 
TIDM:     VVV 
LEI Code:   213800OEUSH43X859D83 
Sequence No.: 144899 
EQS News ID:  1286739 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1286739&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

February 24, 2022 02:00 ET (07:00 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
