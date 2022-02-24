Anzeige
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
24.02.2022 | 08:41
Refresco reports Q4 and FY 2021 results

Press release
Refresco reports Q4 and FY 2021 results

Rotterdam, the Netherlands - February 24, 2022. Refresco today reports results for the fourth quarter and full year 2021 of Refresco Group B.V.1

Q4 2021 Highlights

  • Total volume was 2,843 million liters (Q4 2020: 2,787 million liters).
  • Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €131 million (Q4 2020: €122 million).

FY 2021 Highlights

  • Total volume increased by 1.9% to 11,905 million liters (FY 2020: 11,679 million liters).
  • Adjusted EBITDA increased by 9.6% and amounted to €564 million (FY 2020: €514 million).
  • Cash and cash equivalents at the end of Q4 2021 were €487 million (December 31, 2020: €412 million).
  • Announced the acquisition of HANSA-HEEMANN, a major German mineral water and CSD company, on July 8, 2021, with transaction completed on January 31, 2022.
  • Announced an agreement with The Coca-Cola Company to acquire three of its production locations in the US on August 3, 2021, with Truesdale (Missouri) completed on October 29, 2021, Waco (Texas) completed on January 28, 2022, and Paw Paw (Michigan) scheduled to be completed in the first quarter of 2022.

Key figures

Inmillionsof€,unlessstatedotherwise(unaudited)Q42021Q42020YTD2021YTD2020
Volume (millions of liters) 2,843 2,787 11,905 11,679
Adjusted EBITDA 131 122 564 514
Net profit / (loss) 0 (15) 61 (28)
Adjusted net profit / (loss) 10 (11) 85 5
Net debt 2,636 2,648


1 All values are rounded to the nearest million unless otherwise stated.

Attachment

  • Refresco - Quarterly report - Q4 and FY 2021 results (https://ml-eu.globenewswire.com/Resource/Download/c42d03cc-ec14-465a-905a-b729136917a8)

