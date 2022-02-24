Solvemate, the leading provider of conversational AI for customer service, today announces a collaboration with the Federal Football League 1. FC Köln. 1. FC Köln welcome their chatbot "Et Lisbätt", to help fans get the answers they are looking for reliably, 24/7.

Performance Check

1. FC Köln is launching "Et Lisbätt" as a digital service assistant and fans will recognize it in the traditional red and white club colors. "Et Lisbätt" is aimed at season ticket holders but will provide answers to general ticket questions and stadium visits to Coronazeiten. "Et Lisbätt" will also help fans change personal data, such as e-mail address, postal address and bank details. If the chatbot can't resolve a request, the conversation is routed to an agent via email.

With "Et Lisbätt", 1. FC Köln offers its members and fans a simple and scalable way to answer questions so service agents gain back the time they need to provide quality customer service. "Et Lisbätt" handles peak request times so customers are not left waiting. If calls do have to be routed, "Et Lisbätt" is integrated with Salesforce service cloud to create a seamless service experience.

What Both Companies Have To Say

Philipp Deipenbrock, Head of Service Sales Control of 1. FC Köln GmbH Co. KGaA, commented: "We are always on the lookout for innovative solutions and our chatbot "Et Lisbätt "continues our digital transformation. In recent months, we noticed an increased demand for time-critical service requests due to playing days and Corona. We can now handle this demand in a scalable way to quickly help our members and fans and relieve our employees. That creates real added value for everyone."

Valentin Dotzauer, Project Manager Service of 1. FC Köln GmbH Co. KGaA, adds: "The collaboration with Solvemate has been easy from the start. The onboarding by the Customer Success Team was implemented quickly and the setup of the chatbot was super easy. We are very pleased that "Et Lisbätt" is now part of our service offering.

Erik Pfannmöller, Founder and CEO of Solvemate, commented: "First-class sports and excellent service, two of my top topics are now united in the fan service chatbot of 1. FC Köln. A successful match that has great potential!

