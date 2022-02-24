Alpha Blue Ocean, a family office founded by Pierre Vannineuse, is pleased to announce the appointment of Sebastien Bearez as Chief Financial Officer.

Sebastien Bearez takes over, with immediate effect, the administrative and financial management of the family office. He will also be in charge of risk management within the Alpha Blue Ocean Group.

With Master's degrees in computer engineering, business, and two Masters degrees in law (financial law and wealth management), Sebastien is currently completing a thesis with a view to obtaining a doctorate.

Beyond a brilliant academic career, Sebastien Bearez has worked for various large companies in the field of consulting and finance. He began his career at Grant Thornton as an Audit and Management Consultant. After a stint at Deloitte, he joined the BNP Paribas Group as Global CIB Risk Officer.

In 2017, he became Legal Consultant R&D and Financing at F-Iniciativas, a position that confirmed his appetite for and skills in innovation. After having been Secretary General of BJ Invest for the last two years, Sebastien joined the Alpha Blue Ocean teams' Dubai office.

Amine Nedjai, CEO of Alpha Blue Ocean: "We are very pleased to welcome Sebastien to our team. His background, determination and skills in financial analysis and innovation are all assets that will be highly valuable as we continue to develop and accelerate the business".

Sebastien Bearez, CFO of Alpha Blue Ocean: "It was a very easy decision to join Alpha Blue Ocean. There are many exciting innovation and societal challenges that need to be addressed over the coming months and years and Alpha Blue Ocean is in a good place to address them, particularly with its financing DNA being resolutely turned towards medical innovation and the energies of the future! There will be many exciting projects and I am thrilled to be involved."

Created in 2017, Alpha Blue Ocean is a pioneer in alternative finance providing innovative financing solutions in Europe, particularly in the medical innovation sector. In 4 years, the Group, founded by Pierre Vannineuse has executed more than €1.5 billion in financial commitments, 60% of which has been in the Health Innovation segments.

