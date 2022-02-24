The EU's executive body will supply €10 million to the European Battery Academy program launched in Brussels yesterday which aims to train the 800,000 battery workforce it has been estimated will be required in three years' time.The European Commission has pledged €10 million from its Covid-recovery funding for a skills and training program launched to provide the workforce needed for the continent's battery manufacturing industry. The European Battery Academy was launched at yesterday's high-level meeting of the European Battery Alliance, which was founded in 2017 to establish a European ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...