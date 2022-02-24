AI-based information delivery for the digital workplace

Mindbreeze, a leading provider of appliances and cloud services in the field of information insight, and BLUE Consult GmbH have formed a partnership in the field of intelligent knowledge management. The IT service provider supports customers with individual and customized solutions to drive digitalization throughout their organizations.

"We at BLUE are glad to have Mindbreeze as a partner. With their solutions, we are able to make the most important pieces of our customer, information, facts and knowledge, easily and quickly available a critical step towards digitalization," explains Boris Thienert, Digital Transformation Sales at BLUE Consult GmbH.

Mindbreeze InSpire is a highly efficient solution for easily delivering business-relevant data. By combining traditional search technologies with the latest developments in artificial intelligence. The insight engine is able to analyze and interpret enterprise information from connected data sources to provide insights and concrete answers to pressing business questions.

Mindbreeze currently serves more than 2,000 of the world's largest companies in a variety of industries, including telecommunications, public administration, aviation, and pharmaceuticals.

"We developed Mindbreeze InSpire to help companies use their information more efficiently and increase their competitive advantage," said Daniel Fallmann, founder and CEO of Mindbreeze. "Together with our partners, we help businesses innovate faster and achieve better business results in a more efficient and reliable way. By working with BLUE, we can continue to professionally meet the increasing demand for intelligent knowledge management in Germany and cannot wait to begin on some very exciting projects."

About BLUE Consult GmbH

BLUE Consult as architects for your digital business, we offer IT infrastructures, cloud and SAP solutions, network and storage concepts, and management consulting. In the course of the digital transformation, we also offer the conception, development and support of the digital workplace. Individual consulting is part of our portfolio, as are the design, implementation and support of complex solutions and managed services tailored to the customer. Complementary topics are application development and IT security. BLUE Consult implements corporate visions of digital and efficient collaboration.

About Mindbreeze

Mindbreeze is a leading international provider of appliances and cloud services for enterprise search, applied artificial intelligence and knowledge management. The global partner network enables time-zone-independent customer support worldwide.

For more information, visit www.mindbreeze.com or follow us on LinkedIn and Twitter @Mindbreeze.

