RIDDLE&CODE, the leading European company for blockchain interface solutions, announces today its collaboration with the innovation center CEVT. Powered by RIDDLE&CODE's blockchain tech stack, the collaboration is focused on transforming vehicles into autonomous agents and enabling more scalable solutions for the new era of mobility.

Drive&Stake, a decentralised, scalable end-to-end solution for the creation of automated mobility data marketplaces, promotes industry-wide data exchange and enables participants within the mobility ecosystem to obtain extensive insights through real-time data analytics. The platform supports a variety of use cases, including pay-as-you-drive, networked parking for car-sharing, incentivised mobility patterns, sustainable EV battery and supply-chain traceability.

As part of the Drive&Stake project, RIDDLE&CODE developed technology with an encryption mechanism for blockchain-secured vehicle identities, edge-computing hardware car wallets for managing these identities and tokenization capabilities that allow vehicles to autonomously participate in a data-driven economy.

"Drive&Stake allows customers to build new cross-industry edge solutions, unlock new revenue models, and transform the next generation of customer experiences," said Thomas Fuerstner, CTO and founder of RIDDLE&CODE. "By working with partners like CEVT, we're enabling the rapid development and deployment of new, data-driven mobility services and applications. I am looking forward to the exciting next phase for us.

"CEVT believes that the future of mobility will become increasingly dependent upon the vehicle's ability to communicate with surrounding infrastructure, businesses and other vehicles, says Peter Stavered, Head of Innovation at CEVT. He continues: This demands a scalable solution for fleets, where decentralization is a solution and trust and integrity of data is key. To achieve this, CEVT partnered with RIDDLE&CODE and completed a joint PoC that utilised RIDDLE&CODE's car wallet and Drive&Stake platform.

The collaboration between the two companies brings together RIDDLE&CODE's industry know-how and CEVT's extensive mobility expertise and position.

About RIDDLE&CODE

RIDDLE&CODE is Europe's leading company for blockchain interface solutions. The company develops hardware and software stacks that combine the security of smart cards with blockchain and the Internet of Things (IoT). Together with its tier-one clients and partners, which include Daimler Mobility, BMW, Wien Energie and leading Dutch crypto exchange LiteBit, RIDDLE&CODE brings new business models to the fintech, energy, mobility and materials industries.

More information: www.riddleandcode.com

About CEVT

CEVT is an innovation and development center for future technologies of the Geely Group with the purpose of being at the forefront of new developments in mobility. The whole industry is now undergoing a transformation with new ways of thinking about the car as a product. CEVT is a fast growing, fast moving and exciting company where no day is like the other where the challenges of tomorrow are on our working table today. CEVT consists of some 2000 people with the base camp in Gothenburg in Sweden and currently works on projects for the car brands Volvo Cars, Geely Auto and Lynk Co. CEVT is a subsidiary of Zhejiang Geely Holding Group. For more information about CEVT, go to www.cevt.se

