The "Edge Computing Europe Telco Positioning Strategies and Monetization Opportunities" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Edge computing enables new use cases with low-latency, real-time data processing, cost savings, and privacy and security. The emerging market presents opportunities for telecom operators to monetize edge computing solutions. Telecom operators provide the connectivity for the edge computing network, and can leverage their distributed infrastructure network footprint (e.g. base stations, switching facilities, and other access locations) to deploy edge computing capabilities in distributed edge locations. Edge computing helps telcos support new use cases, optimize workloads, and enhance support for real-time, low-latency applications over their 4G, 5G, and fiber networks.

Telecom operators in Europe are partnering with telcos, deploying multi-access edge services, creating independent edge computing companies and divisions, and deploying edge services alongside 4G/5G private networks.

The report provides an executive-level overview of the emerging edge computing market in Europe. It delivers quantitative and qualitative insights into the edge computing market, analyzing key trends and growth drivers in the region.

It provides an in-depth analysis of the following:

Section 1: Edge Computing Context and Definitions: This section defines edge computing, highlights the market drivers, and key players. This sections also discusses the global edge computing market opportunity and vertical market opportunities.

Edge Computing Context and Definitions: This section defines edge computing, highlights the market drivers, and key players. This sections also discusses the global edge computing market opportunity and vertical market opportunities. Section 2: Telco Activity Key Trends in Europe: This section analyzes telco activity in the edge computing market in Europe, providing examples and key market trends.

Telco Activity Key Trends in Europe: This section analyzes telco activity in the edge computing market in Europe, providing examples and key market trends. Section 3: Case Studies: This section provides three case studies on European telcos' strategies, partnerships, and go-to-market approaches to the edge computing market.

Case Studies: This section provides three case studies on European telcos' strategies, partnerships, and go-to-market approaches to the edge computing market. Section 4: Key findings: A summary of key findings and growth opportunities for Europe's edge computing market.

Report Scope:

Telcos can tap into opportunities in areas including Industry 4.0, autonomous vehicles, smart cities and AI and big data analytics by providing edge computing services.

The global edge computing market opportunity will reach $17.8 billion by 2025.

The manufacturing, retail banking, insurance, energy, and utilities verticals are among the top ten verticals presenting opportunities in the edge computing market.

Telcos' activity in the edge computing space in Europe has ramped up with new partnerships, services, and business units.

Key Topics Covered:

Section 1: Edge Computing Context and Definitions

Edge Computing Definition

Edge Computing Market Drivers

Edge Computing Market Opportunity

Global Edge Computing Key Vertical Market Opportunities

Edge Computing Market Players

Telcos Edge Computing Positioning Monetization Strategies

Section 2: Telco Activity Key Trends in Europe

Telco Edge Computing Key Developments in Europe

Telco Edge Computing Trends in Europe

Section 3: Case Studies

Case Study Telefonica Tech

Case Study Telia

Case Study Proximus

Section 4: Key Takeaways and Recommendations

Companies Mentioned

Accenture

Akamai

Alibaba

Amazon Web Services

APM Terminals

AT&T

Atlas Edge Data Centers

Atos

Aurrigo

Baidu

C2RO

Capgemini

China Unicom

Cisco

Cloudflare

Codit

Dell Technologies

Deloitte

Deutsche Telekom

Digita

Digital Colony

EE

Ekinops

Equinix

Ericsson

Falt Communications

Fujitsu

Gazprom Neft

Gestamp

Google

GSMA

Hewlett Packard Enterprise

Huawei

IBM

Inspur

Juniper

Kalmar

KDDI

Lenovo

Liberty Global

Limelight Networks

Lumen

Melia Hotels

Microsoft

MobiledgeX

MTS

Nokia

Noovle SpA

NVIDIA

O2

Orange

Plug and Play

Proximus

Rostelecom

Schneider Electric

Singtel

SK Telecom

Sunrise

Tata Consultancy Services

Telefonica

Telia

Telstra

Tencent Cloud

TIM

T-Systems

UPC

Verizon

Virgin Media

VMware

Vodafone

VTB Bank

YADRO

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/47bqow

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005541/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900