Vimian Group: Invitation to Vimian's Interim Report for the Fourth Quarter of 2021

STOCKHOLM, SWEDEN / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Vimian Group (STO:VIMIAN)

Vimian Group AB will publish its Interim Report for the period of January-December 2021 on Thursday, 10 March 2022, at 07.45 (CET). An audiocast will be organised for investors, analysts and media, on the same day at 09.00 (CET).

CEO, Fredrik Ullman and CFO, Henrik Halvorsen from Vimian will present and comment on the report for the fourth quarter. The audiocast will be held in English and include a question-and-answer session.

To attend the telephone conference:

SE: +46 850 558 359

UK: +44 333 300 9262

US: +1 646 722 4904

To attend the webcast:

Link: https://tv.streamfabriken.com/vimian-group-q4-2021

Related presentation materials will be available at Vimian's corporate website (https://vimian.com/investors/reports-and-presentations/) ahead of the audiocast.

For further information, please contact:

Maria Dahllöf Tullberg

Head of IR & Communications

maria.tullberg@vimian.com

+46 736 26 88 86

About Vimian

Vimian is a global, fast-growing group of innovation-driven companies with a shared passion for making a positive impact through improving animal health. Together, we put science, technology and our customers' needs at the centre of everything we do to deliver effective solutions to veterinary professionals, labs and pet parents around the world. We bring together pioneering and entrepreneurial businesses in animal health, with an aim to create a uniquely diversified proposition of products and services of the highest standard. Our group covers four essential and rapidly evolving areas within animal health: Specialty Pharma, Diagnostics, Veterinary Services and MedTech.

