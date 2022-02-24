GomSpace A/S: GomSpace welcomes new Chief Commercial Officer to executive management team

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- GomSpace, a globally leading manufacturer and supplier of cubesat & small satellite solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Thomas Pfister as the new Chief Commercial Officer (CCO), as per March 1, 2022.

Mr. Pfister has many years of leadership experience within a major global defence and space company. This, and his many years of intercontinental experience and space industry knowledge, will strengthen GomSpace's value proposition towards customers and markets.

"I am thrilled to join such a competent and capable team and to be able to contribute to GomSpace's further development and growth. Every day, our equipment, satellites and in-house technologies are delivering more and more missions and creating extreme value for our customers and users. Supported by high reliability, ever reducing time to orbit and operational simplification, GomSpace is the partner of choice to realise the ambitions of an unprecedented variety of applications," says Thomas Pfister, CCO at GomSpace.

Mr. Pfister is based in Toulouse, France, where he will further materialise GomSpace's executive multinational and European presence.

"With his international profile, seasoned in leading space businesses expansion worldwide, we are confident that he will be beneficial to help taking GomSpace to the next level and we look forward to expand our presence to France," says Niels Buus, CEO at GomSpace.

