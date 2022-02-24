Netcracker Will Demonstrate Advanced Solutions to Accelerate New Business Growth for CSPs

Netcracker Technology announced today that it will exhibit its innovative new Netcracker Digital Platform as well as highlight recent customer wins, technology advances and partner activities at MWC Barcelona 2022. The event will take place February 28-March 3 at the Fira Gran Via in Barcelona, Spain.

Netcracker will also feature its many customer wins over the past year, including Zain KSA, T-Mobile, Vodafone Oman, du, Vivo, Dish and Etisalat, as well as major technology initiatives around Open RAN domain automation, cloud BSS and edge orchestration.

Netcracker will be on site in Hall 2, Stand 2G20 and will participate in a variety of activities, including:

Netcracker Digital Platform Helps CSPs Grow and Innovate

Netcracker will demonstrate the features of Netcracker Digital Platform, the new open, digital-native solution that accelerates CSP business growth and innovation. Demos will focus on personalizing the consumer experience, gamified loyalty management, intelligent operations automation, digital marketplaces, 5G network slicing monetization and more.

Maximizing Digital Business Agility with Cloud BSS/OSS

On Tuesday, March 1 at 9:30 a.m. CET, Netcracker SVP of Strategy Ari Banerjee will deliver a Lightning Talk in the AWS Partner Village (Hall 1, CC1.4) on cloud BSS/OSS migration strategies based on CSP deployments. This will be followed by a demonstration of Netcracker's solutions as part of the AWS Partner Showcase.

Learn more about Netcracker at MWC Barcelona 2022.

About Netcracker Technology

Netcracker Technology, a wholly owned subsidiary of NEC Corporation, offers mission-critical digital transformation solutions to service providers around the globe. Our comprehensive portfolio of software solutions and professional services enables large-scale digital transformations, unlocking the opportunities of the cloud, virtualization and the changing mobile ecosystem. With an unbroken service delivery track record of more than 25 years, our unique combination of technology, people and expertise helps companies transform their networks and enable better experiences for their customers.

For more information, visit www.netcracker.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005177/en/

Contacts:

Media

Anita Karvé

Netcracker Technology

MediaGroup@netcracker.com