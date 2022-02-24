Nepra Foods' N-50 Flour Propels Ingredient Business and Growth of National Health-food Brands

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Nepra Foods Inc. ("Nepra")(CSE:NPRA)(FSE:2P6F)(OTCQB:NPRFF), creator of nutritious plant-based and allergen-free food, is pleased to announce the early success of Nepra's Colorado hemp heart flour, which is sold under the name "N-50 flour." Its innovative formulation, which improves the color and texture of gluten-free salty snacks like pretzels, is not only boosting sales of healthy snack brands that use N-50 flour but also driving the expansion of Nepra's own ingredient business.

Working alongside farmers, and utilizing agronomic practices including conservation and sustainability, Nepra sources its hemp crops from Canada and produces its unique nutrient-rich formulas at its new Colorado facility. Their proprietary cold-press process extracts the hemp oils, then mills the de-oiled seed into a fine white flour. Not only does this extraction process yields a vibrant oil balanced in omegas 3, 6, & 9, the de-oiled seed is transformed into an easy to work with flour that can add substantial protein and nutrition to snack products, baked goods, pasta, and much more.

Hemp crops sequester over 65 million tons of CO2 out of the atmosphere every year, aligning with the company's ESG commitment to "source nutritious and sustainable ingredients that positively impact our planet, offset greenhouse gas emissions, replenish our soils, conserve our water, and protect our oceans, forests, and wildlife."

Supporting the increased popularity of using hemp-based ingredients is the recent perception shift on hemp over the past two years. Other emerging pioneers in the hemp-space like Planet Based Foods are building on this increased awareness with proper education around the nutrient-dense and sustainable nature of this plant. "We trump anyone who may try to talk about other ingredients as sustainable. If you look at the kcals produced per square foot with hemp, there is no other plant-based product like it," says Planet Based Foods Co-founder.

Nepra's flagship product, N-50 Flour, grew 400% through the third quarter of 2021, and is utilized in a growing list of some of America's favorite healthy food snack brands. As a proprietor of specialty ingredient blending (including its Rheoflex brand starches and Essential Flours), and building upon its shared successes with other food manufacturers, Nepra aims to grow its wholesale ingredient business by 100%, as well as its B2B consultation business by 150%, in 2022.

"One of the most cherished aspects of our business is our helping our partners find ingredient solutions to make healthy and delicious food for their customers. This growing subset of our business is a result of our commitment to innovation, ESG principles and our team of chefs and food scientists," says Nepra CEO David White.

About Nepra Foods

Nepra Foods is grounded in a passion for food. We believe eating healthy shouldn't be difficult. Everybody deserves food options that are truly nutritious and taste good. Food shouldn't contain allergens that might prevent everybody in the family from enjoying it together. People shouldn't have to compromise quality and taste in what they eat even if they are trying to cut down on carbs, don't tolerate gluten or dairy very well, or don't want to eat food produced from animals. Nepra Foods is on a mission to make healthy, enjoyable food for everybody.

