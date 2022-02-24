Full year Adjusted EPS of €1.55 represents 15% growth, and at the top end of guidance

Completes a 5th consecutive year of record annual reported revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS

Anticipates a sixth consecutive year of reported revenue growth, organic revenue growth and Adjusted EPS growth in 2022

Nomad Foods Limited (NYSE: NOMD), today reported financial results for the three and twelve-month periods ended December 31, 2021.

Key operating highlights and financial performance for the fourth quarter 2021, when compared to the fourth quarter 2020, include:

Reported revenue increased 7.0% to €704 million

Organic revenue decline of 4.5%

Reported Profit for the period of €29 million

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to €113 million

Adjusted EPS of €0.33

Key operating highlights and financial performance for the full year 2021, when compared to the full year 2020, include:

Reported revenue increased 3.6% to €2,607 million

Organic revenue decline of 2.1%

Reported Profit for the period of €181 million

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to €487 million

Adjusted EPS of €1.55

Management Comments

Stéfan Descheemaeker, Nomad Foods' Chief Executive Officer, stated, "We are pleased to report strong operational and financial performance in 2021 and a fifth consecutive year of revenue, Adjusted EBITDA and Adjusted EPS growth. Following an exceptional year of growth in 2020, we focused this year on consolidating our consumer gains through product innovation and impactful promotion, while ensuring our supply chain was fit for purpose as we drove investments in capacity expansion and efficiency programs. Despite a difficult operating environment, we delivered a 4% increase in Adjusted EBITDA to €487 million and a 15% increase in Adjusted EPS to €1.55, reflecting the resilience of our operating model, the strength of our brands and our focus on maximizing value for our shareholders."

Noam Gottesman, Nomad Foods' Co-Chairman and Founder, commented, "Our 2021 results mark a new record level of financial performance for our company. In addition to delivering Adjusted EPS at the top-end of guidance, this year's notable achievements include a successful refinancing of our debt, the integration of Findus Switzerland, the acquisition of Fortenova's frozen food business for €615 million, as well as over $75 million of share repurchases during the fourth quarter. Having established a strong platform for growth over the last five years, we are confident our business is well-positioned to repeat this pattern of growth in 2022 and beyond."

Fourth Quarter of 2021 results compared to the Fourth Quarter of 2020

Revenue increased 7.0% to €704 million. Organic revenue decline of 4.5% was driven by a 3.1% decline in volume/mix and a 1.4% decline in price.

Adjusted gross profit decreased 10% to €186 million. Adjusted Gross margin declined 500 basis points to 26.5% due to cost of goods inflation and promotions. The inclusion of Findus Switzerland and Fortenova Frozen, whose margins are seasonally low during the fourth quarter, diluted gross margins by 150 basis points. Fortenova Frozen's gross margins are expected to be slightly accretive on a full year basis in 2022.

Adjusted operating expenses decreased 9% to €94 million, reflecting a more normalized level of Advertising and promotion spend relative to the prior year where the company invested €10 million behind new consumer retention and brand building activities. Indirect expenses increased in-line with revenues.

Adjusted EBITDA decreased 5% to €113 million and Adjusted Profit after tax decreased 15% to €58 million due to the aforementioned factors.

Adjusted EPS decreased 13% to €0.33, reflecting growth in Adjusted Profit after tax. Reported EPS decreased 50% to €0.16.

Year Ended 2021 results compared to the Year Ended of 2020

Revenue increased 3.6% to €2,607 million. Organic revenue decline of 2.1% was driven by a 1.6% decline in volume/mix and a 0.5% decline in price.

Adjusted gross profit decreased 1% to €753 million. Adjusted Gross margin declined 140 basis points to 28.9% due to cost of goods inflation and mix from the acquisitions of Findus Switzerland and Fortenova Frozen.

Adjusted operating expenses decreased 7% to €338 million reflecting a decline in both Advertising and promotion and Indirect expense.

Adjusted EBITDA increased 4% to €487 million and Adjusted Profit after tax increased 5% to €277 million, due to the aforementioned factors.

Adjusted EPS increased 15% to €1.55 and Reported EPS decreased 11% to €1.02.

2022 Guidance

For the full year 2022, management expects double digit growth in Adjusted EPS to a range of €1.71 to €1.75. Full year guidance assumes reported revenue growth of high single-digit percentage and organic revenue growth at a low-single digit percentage.

About Nomad Foods

Nomad Foods (NYSE: NOMD) is Europe's leading frozen food company. The Company's portfolio of iconic brands, which includes Birds Eye, Findus, iglo, Ledo and Frikom, have been a part of consumers' meals for generations, standing for great tasting food that is convenient, high quality and nutritious. Nomad Foods is headquartered in the United Kingdom. Additional information may be found at www.nomadfoods.com.

Financial Information

The audit of the financial information included in this press release has not been completed. As a result, such financial information is preliminary, constitutes forward-looking statements and is subject to adjustment based on completion of the audit process. The Company expects to file its audited financial results in early March.

Nomad Foods is presenting Adjusted and Organic financial information, which is considered non-IFRS financial information, for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and for comparative purposes, the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2020.

Adjusted financial information for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 presented in this press release reflects the historical reported financial statements of Nomad Foods, adjusted primarily for share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, non-operating M&A related costs, acquisition purchase price adjustments, exceptional items and foreign currency exchange charges/gains.

Adjusted EBITDA is profit or loss for the period before taxation, net financing costs, depreciation and amortization, adjusted to exclude, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges and other unusual or non-recurring items. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EBITDA provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EBITDA should not be considered as an alternative to profit/(loss) for the period, determined in accordance with IFRS, as an indicator of the Company's operating performance.

Adjusted Profit for the period is defined as profit for the period excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, unissued preferred share dividends, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted Profit after tax provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Adjusted EPS is defined as basic earnings per share excluding, when they occur, the impacts of exited markets, acquisition purchase price adjustments and exceptional items such as restructuring charges, goodwill and intangible asset impairment charges, unissued preferred share dividends, as well as certain other items considered unusual or non-recurring in nature. In addition, we exclude other adjustments such as the impact of share based payment expenses and related employer payroll taxes, and non-operating M&A related costs, because we do not believe they are indicative of our normal operating costs, can vary significantly in amount and frequency, and are unrelated to our underlying operating performance. The Company believes Adjusted EPS provides important comparability of underlying operating results, allowing investors and management to assess operating performance on a consistent basis.

Organic revenue growth/(decline) is an adjusted measurement of our operating results. The comparison for the three and twelve months ended December 31, 2021 and 2020 presented in this press release takes into consideration only those activities that were in effect during both time periods. Organic revenue growth/(decline) reflects reported revenue adjusted for currency translation and non-comparable trading items such as expansion, acquisitions, disposals, closures, trading day impacts or any other event that artificially impacts the comparability of our results.

Adjusted Gross Profit and adjusted gross margin exclude acquisition purchase price adjustments within cost of goods sold.

Adjustments for currency translation are calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

Adjusted and Organic non-IFRS financial information should be read in conjunction with the unaudited financial statements of Nomad Foods included in this press release as well as the historical financial statements of the Company previously filed with the SEC.

Nomad Foods believe its non-IFRS financial measures provide an important additional measure with which to monitor and evaluate the Company's ongoing financial results, as well as to reflect its acquisitions. Nomad Foods' calculation of these financial measures may be different from the calculations used by other companies and comparability may therefore be limited. The Adjusted and Organic financial information presented herein is based upon certain assumptions that Nomad Foods believes to be reasonable and is presented for informational purposes only and is not necessarily indicative of any anticipated financial position or future results of operations that the Company will experience. You should not consider the Company's non-IFRS financial measures an alternative or substitute for the Company's reported results and are cautioned not to place undue reliance on these results and information as they may not be representative of our actual or future results as a Company.

Please see on pages 8 to 16, the non-IFRS reconciliation tables attached hereto and the schedules accompanying this release for an explanation and reconciliation of the Adjusted and Organic financial information to the most directly comparable IFRS measure.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three months ended December 31, 2021 and December 31, 2020 Three months ended

December 31, 2021 Three months ended

December 31, 2020 €m €m Revenue 704.0 657.7 Cost of sales (523.7 (450.6 Gross profit 180.3 207.1 Other operating expenses (98.7 (113.9 Exceptional items (23.7 6.7 Operating profit 57.9 99.9 Finance income 1.6 0.1 Finance costs (17.2 (19.6 Net financing costs (15.6 (19.5 Profit before tax 42.3 80.4 Taxation (13.5 (21.7 Profit for the period 28.8 58.7 Basic earnings per share Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 178.1 179.4 Basic earnings per share in € 0.16 0.33 Diluted earnings per share Weighted average shares outstanding in millions 178.1 183.2 Diluted earnings per share in € 0.16 0.32

Statements of Profit or Loss Twelve months ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (audited) Twelve months

ended December 31,

2021 Twelve months

ended December 31,

2020 €m €m Revenue 2,606.6 2,515.9 Cost of sales (1,862.3 (1,753.4 Gross profit 744.3 762.5 Other operating expenses (356.3 (382.7 Exceptional items (45.3 (20.6 Operating profit 342.7 359.2 Finance income 0.1 4.7 Finance costs (106.1 (68.4 Net financing costs (106.0 (63.7 Profit before tax 236.7 295.5 Taxation (55.7 (70.4 Profit for the period 181.0 225.1 Attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 181.0 225.2 Non-controlling interests (0.1 181.0 225.1 Basic earnings per share in € 1.02 1.16 Diluted earnings per share in € 1.02 1.14

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Statements of Financial Position As at December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and December 31, 2020 (unaudited) As at December 31, 2021 As at December 31, 2020

Restated* €m €m Non-current assets Goodwill 2,099.4 1,902.5 Intangibles 2,455.7 2,155.7 Property, plant and equipment 549.4 422.2 Other non-current assets 8.9 1.1 Derivative financial instruments 17.2 Deferred tax assets 128.3 113.5 Total non-current assets 5,241.7 4,612.2 Current assets Cash and cash equivalents 254.2 393.2 Inventories 410.6 344.3 Trade and other receivables 234.6 185.0 Indemnification assets 9.5 15.4 Short-term investments 25.0 Derivative financial instruments 20.2 5.5 Total current assets 929.1 968.4 Total assets 6,170.8 5,580.6 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 692.0 647.2 Current tax payable 198.5 166.2 Provisions 39.3 45.7 Loans and borrowings 29.1 22.5 Derivative financial instruments 7.3 35.5 Total current liabilities 966.2 917.1 Non-current liabilities Loans and borrowings 2,198.3 1,736.3 Employee benefits 244.2 276.2 Other non-current liabilities 1.8 2.2 Provisions 2.9 6.1 Derivative financial instruments 20.8 89.5 Deferred tax liabilities 437.6 427.1 Total non-current liabilities 2,905.6 2,537.4 Total liabilities 3,871.8 3,454.5 Net assets 2,299.0 2,126.1 Equity attributable to equity holders Share capital and capital reserve 1,623.1 1,620.5 Share based compensation reserve 6.9 8.3 Founder Preferred Share Dividend reserve 166.0 245.5 Translation reserve 105.1 84.7 Cash flow hedging reserve 10.5 (24.5 Retained earnings/(accumulated deficit reserve) 387.4 191.6 Total equity 2,299.0 2,126.1

The Statement of Financial Position as at December 31, 2020 includes a restatement related to acquisition accounting.

Nomad Foods Limited As Reported Statements of Cash Flows For the year ended December 31, 2021 (unaudited) and the year ended December 31, 2020 (audited) For the Year ended

December 31, 2021 For the Year ended

December 31, 2020 €m €m Cash flows from operating activities Profit for the period 181.0 225.1 Adjustments for: Exceptional items 45.3 20.6 Non-cash fair value purchase price adjustment of inventory 8.4 Share based payment expense 5.1 9.0 Depreciation and amortization 71.6 67.6 Loss on disposal and impairment of property, plant and equipment 0.7 0.9 Net finance costs 106.0 63.7 Taxation 55.7 70.4 Operating cash flow before changes in working capital, provisions and exceptional items 473.8 457.3 Increase in inventories (23.8 (12.7 Decrease/(increase) in trade and other receivables 24.1 (1.8 (Decrease)/increase in trade and other payables (25.0 107.2 Increase in employee benefits and other provisions 1.2 2.0 Cash generated from operations before tax and exceptional items 450.3 552.0 Cash flows relating to exceptional items (48.8 (12.1 Tax paid (95.2 (82.9 Net cash generated from operating activities 306.3 457.0 Cash flows from investing activities Business combinations, net of cash acquired (597.3 (112.9 Purchase of property, plant and equipment and intangibles (79.2 (58.7 Purchase of investments (25.0 Redemption of investments 16.5 25.2 Cash used in investing activities (660.0 (171.4 Cash flows from financing activities Proceeds from issuance of ordinary shares 0.6 Repurchase of ordinary shares (77.6 (608.6 Payments related to shares withheld for tax (22.6 (19.2 Issuance of new loan principal 800.0 Repayment of loan principal (408.7 (11.7 Payment of lease liabilities (19.4 (20.3 Payment of financing fees (18.7 Interest paid (36.7 (50.2 Interest received 0.1 0.7 Other financing cash flows (2.0 (6.1 Net cash provided by/(used in) financing activities 214.4 (714.8 Net decrease in cash and cash equivalents (139.3 (429.2 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 382.5 824.8 Effect of exchange rate fluctuations 11.0 (13.1 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period* 254.2 382.5

*Cash and cash equivalents includes bank overdrafts of €nil for the year ended December 31, 2021 (2020: €10.7 million).

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures

(In millions, except per share data)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

December 31, 2021 Adjustments As Adjusted for the

three months ended

December 31, 2021 Revenue 704.0 704.0 Cost of sales (523.7 6.1 (a) (517.6 Gross profit 180.3 6.1 186.4 Other operating expenses (98.7 4.3 (b) (94.4 Exceptional items (23.7 23.7 (c) Operating profit 57.9 34.1 92.0 Finance income 1.6 (1.5 0.1 Finance costs (17.2 1.0 (16.2 Net financing costs (15.6 (0.5 (d) (16.1 Profit before tax 42.3 33.6 75.9 Taxation (13.5 (4.3 (e) (17.8 Profit for the period 28.8 29.3 58.1 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 178.1 178.1 Basic earnings per share 0.16 0.33 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 178.1 178.1 Diluted earnings per share 0.16 0.33

(a) Represents non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Fortenova acquisition purchase price accounting. (b) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €3.5 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €0.8 million. (c) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See table 'Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) three months ended December 31, 2021' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Elimination of a €1.0 million gain from the reversal of an impairment loss on a short-term investment, €0.5 million of foreign exchange translation gains and €1.0 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (e) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2021 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2021 € in millions As reported for the

three months ended

December 31, 2021 Profit for the period 28.8 Taxation 13.5 Net financing costs 15.6 Depreciation and amortization 20.9 Acquisition purchase price adjustments 6.1 (a) Exceptional items: Fortenova Group integration costs 2.9 (b) Factory optimization 2.6 (c) Brexit 0.6 (d) Findus Switzerland integration costs 2.5 (e) Business Transformation Program 11.7 (f) Information Technology Transformation program 4.2 (g) Settlement of legacy matters (0.8 (h) Other Adjustments: Other add-backs 4.3 (i) Adjusted EBITDA(j) 112.9

(a) Represents non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Fortenova acquisition purchase price accounting. (b) Expenses associated with the integration of the Fortenova Group acquired on September 30, 2021. (c) Expenses associated with a three-year factory optimization program to develop a new suite of standard manufacturing and supply chain processes, that will provide a single network of optimized factories. The project was initiated in 2018. (d) Expenses related to preparations for the impacts of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union to our supply chain, such as tariffs and delays at ports of entry and departure. (e) Expenses associated with the integration of the Findus Switzerland business acquired on December 31, 2020. (f) Expenses associated with the start of a multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation and optimization program. Expenses in the period consist of restructuring and transformational project costs, including business technology transformation initiative costs and related professional fees. (g) Expenses associated with the Information Technology Transformation program, which are primarily professional fees. (h) Income and expenses associated with tax and other liabilities relating to periods prior to acquisition of the Findus and Iglo Groups. (i) Represents the elimination of share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €3.5 million and elimination of non-operating M&A related costs of €0.8 million. (j) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 16.0% for the three months ended December 31, 2021 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue of €704.0 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted financial information for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Three Months Ended December 31, 2020 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

three months ended

December 31, 2020 Adjustments As Adjusted for the

three months ended

December 31, 2020 Revenue 657.7 657.7 Cost of sales (450.6 (450.6 Gross profit 207.1 207.1 Other operating expenses (113.9 10.2 (a) (103.7 Exceptional items 6.7 (6.7 (b) Operating profit 99.9 3.5 103.4 Finance income 0.1 0.1 Finance costs (19.6 2.8 (16.8 Net financing costs 19.5 2.8 (c) (16.7 Profit before tax 80.4 6.3 86.7 Taxation (21.7 3.1 (d) (18.6 Profit for the period 58.7 9.4 68.1 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 179.4 179.4 Basic earnings per share 0.33 0.38 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 183.2 (3.8 (e) 179.4 Diluted earnings per share 0.32 0.38

(a) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.5 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €5.7 million. (b) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See table 'Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) three months ended December 31, 2020' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €1.7 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €1.1 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (d) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises. (e) Adjustment to eliminate the dilutive effect of the Founder Preferred Share Dividend earned as of December 31, 2020 but for which shares were issued on January 4, 2021.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the three months ended December 31, 2020 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited)

Three Months Ended December 31, 2020

€ in millions As reported for the

three months ended

December 31, 2020 Profit for the period 58.7 Taxation 21.7 Net financing costs 19.5 Depreciation and amortization 16.0 Exceptional items: Brexit 0.7 (a) Findus Switzerland integration costs 0.3 (b) Goodfella's Pizza Aunt Bessie's integration costs 0.3 (c) Factory optimization 2.4 (d) Supply chain reconfiguration (12.5 (e) Business Transformation Program 2.3 (f) Settlement of legacy matters (0.2 (g) Other Adjustments: Other add-backs 10.2 (h) Adjusted EBITDA(i) 119.4

(a) Expenses related to preparations for the potential adverse impacts of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union to our supply chain, such as tariffs and delays at ports of entry and departure. (b) Expenses associated with the integration of the Findus Switzerland business acquired on December 31, 2020. (c) Expenses associated with the integration of the Goodfella's pizza and Aunt Bessie's businesses which were acquired in 2018. (d) Expenses associated with a three-year factory optimization program to develop a new suite of standard manufacturing and supply chain processes, that will provide a single network of optimized factories. The project was initiated in 2018. (e) Income recognized on reaching an agreement to end the leasehold on a cold store in Sweden. (f) Expenses associated with the start of a multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation and optimization program. (g) Income and expenses associated with tax and other liabilities relating to periods prior to acquisition of the Findus and Iglo Groups. (h) Represents the elimination of share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €4.5 million and elimination of non-operating M&A related costs of €5.7 million. (i) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.2% for the three months ended December 31, 2020 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue of €657.7 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles adjusted financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statement of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

twelve months

ended December 31,

2021 Adjustments As Adjusted for the

twelve months

ended December 31,

2021 Revenue 2,606.6 2,606.6 Cost of sales (1,862.3 8.4 (a) (1,853.9 Gross profit 744.3 8.4 752.7 Other operating expenses (356.3 18.7 (b) (337.6 Exceptional items (45.3 45.3 (c) Operating profit 342.7 72.4 415.1 Finance income 0.1 0.1 Finance costs (106.1 41.9 (64.2 Net financing costs (106.0 41.9 (d) (64.1 Profit before tax 236.7 114.3 351.0 Taxation (55.7 (18.7 (e) (74.4 Profit for the period 181.0 95.6 276.6 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 178.1 178.1 Basic earnings per share 1.02 1.55 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 178.1 178.1 Diluted earnings per share 1.02 1.55

(a) Represents non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Findus Switzerland and Fortenova acquisition purchase price accounting. (b) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €5.8 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €12.9 million. (c) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See table 'Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) twelve months ended December 31, 2021' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (d) Elimination of €17.9 million of charges recognized as part of refinancing activities, a one-time net €8.6 million loss from the impairment of a short-term investment, which was made with surplus cash as part of our cash management activities, €4.0 million of foreign exchange translation losses and €11.4 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (e) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period:

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2021 € in millions As reported for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2021 Profit for the period 181.0 Taxation 55.7 Net financing costs 106.0 Depreciation and amortization 71.6 Acquisition purchase price adjustments 8.4 (a) Exceptional items: Findus Switzerland integration costs 6.2 (b) Brexit 5.3 (c) Information Technology Transformation program 4.2 (d) Business Transformation Program 18.8 (e) Fortenova Group integration costs 3.5 (f) Factory optimization 4.9 (g) Settlement of legacy matters (2.6 (h) Release of indemnification assets 5.0 (i) Other Adjustments: Other add-backs 18.7 (j) Adjusted EBITDA(k) 486.7

(a) Represents non-cash fair value uplift of inventory recorded as part of the Findus Switzerland and Fortenova acquisition purchase price accounting. (b) Expenses associated with the integration of the Findus Switzerland business acquired on December 31, 2020. (c) Expenses related to preparations for the potential adverse impacts of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union to our supply chain, such as tariffs and delays at ports of entry and departure. (d) Expenses associated with the Information Technology Transformation program, which are primarily professional fees. (e) Expenses associated with the start of a multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation and optimization program. Expenses in the period consist of restructuring and transformational project costs, including business technology transformation initiative costs and related professional fees. (f) Expenses associated with the integration of the Fortenova Group acquired on September 30, 2021. (g) Expenses associated with a three-year factory optimization program to develop a new suite of standard manufacturing and supply chain processes, that will provide a single network of optimized factories. The project was initiated in 2018. (h) Income and expenses associated with tax and other liabilities relating to periods prior to acquisition of the Findus and Iglo Groups. (i) Charge for the release of shares held in escrow as part of the consideration on the acquisition of the Findus Group. (j) Represents the elimination of share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €5.8 million and elimination of non-operating M&A related costs of €12.9 million. (k) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.7% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2021 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue of €2,606.6 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted financial information for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period.

Adjusted Statements of Profit or Loss (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 € in millions, except per share data As reported for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 Adjustments As Adjusted for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 Revenue 2,515.9 2,515.9 Cost of sales (1,753.4 (1,753.4 Gross profit 762.5 762.5 Other operating expenses (382.7 19.4 (a) (363.3 Exceptional items (20.6 20.6 (b) Operating profit 359.2 40.0 399.2 Finance income 4.7 (4.0 0.7 Finance costs (68.4 1.5 (66.9 Net financing costs (63.7 (2.5 (c) (66.2 Profit before tax 295.5 37.5 333.0 Taxation (70.4 (d) (70.4 Profit for the period 225.1 37.5 262.6 Profit attributable to: Equity owners of the parent 225.2 37.5 262.7 Non-controlling interests (0.1 (0.1 225.1 37.5 262.6 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions basic 194.0 194.0 Basic earnings per share 1.16 1.35 Weighted average shares outstanding in millions diluted 197.9 (3.9 (e) 194.0 Diluted earnings per share 1.14 1.35

(a) Share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €12.1 million and non-operating M&A related costs of €7.3 million. (b) Exceptional items which management believes are non-recurring and do not have a continuing impact. See table 'Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) twelve months ended December 31, 2020' for a detailed list of exceptional items. (c) Elimination of €4.0 million of foreign exchange translation gains and €1.5 million of foreign exchange losses on derivatives. (d) Tax impact of the above at the applicable tax rate for each adjustment, determined by the nature of the item and the jurisdiction in which it arises. (e) Adjustment to eliminate the dilutive effect of the Founder Preferred Share Dividend earned as of December 31, 2020 but for which shares were issued on January 4, 2021.

Nomad Foods Limited

Reconciliation of Non-IFRS Financial Measures (continued)

The following table reconciles Adjusted EBITDA for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 to the reported results of Nomad Foods for such period:

Adjusted EBITDA (unaudited) Twelve Months Ended December 31, 2020 € in millions As reported for the

twelve months ended

December 31, 2020 Profit for the period 225.1 Taxation 70.4 Net financing costs 63.7 Depreciation and amortization 67.6 Exceptional items: Brexit 1.6 (a) Supply chain reconfiguration (12.5 (b) Findus Switzerland integration costs 0.3 (c) Goodfella's Pizza Aunt Bessie's integration costs 4.0 (d) Factory optimization 10.0 (e) Release of indemnification assets 17.8 (f) Settlement of legacy matters (2.9 (g) Business Transformation Program 2.3 (h) Other Adjustments: Other add-backs 19.4 (i) Adjusted EBITDA(j) 466.8

(a) Expenses related to preparations for the potential adverse impacts of the United Kingdom exiting the European Union to our supply chain, such as tariffs and delays at ports of entry and departure. (b) Income recognized on reaching an agreement to end the leasehold on a cold store in Sweden. (c) Expenses associated with the integration of the Findus Switzerland business acquired on December 31, 2020. (d) Expenses associated with the integration of the Goodfella's pizza and Aunt Bessie's businesses which were acquired in 2018. (e) Expenses associated with a three-year factory optimization program to develop a new suite of standard manufacturing and supply chain processes, that will provide a single network of optimized factories. The project was initiated in 2018. (f) Charge for the release of shares held in escrow as part of the consideration on the acquisition of the Findus Group.. (g) Income and expense associated with tax and other liabilities relating to periods prior to acquisition of the Findus and Iglo Groups. (h) Expenses associated with the start of a multi-year, enterprise-wide transformation and optimization program. (i) Represents the elimination of share based payment charge including employer payroll taxes of €12.1 million and elimination of non-operating M&A related costs of €7.3 million. (j) Adjusted EBITDA margin of 18.6% for the twelve months ended December 31, 2020 is calculated by dividing Adjusted EBITDA by Revenue of €2,515.9 million.

Nomad Foods Limited

Adjusted Financial Information (continued)

Appendix 1: Reconciliation from reported to organic revenue growth/(decline)

Year on Year Growth December 31, 2021 compared with December 31, 2020:

Three Months Ended

December 31, 2021 Twelve Months Ended

December 31, 2021 YoY change YoY change Reported Revenue Growth 7.0 % 3.6 % Of which: Organic Revenue Growth/(Decline) (4.5) (2.1) Acquisitions 9.3 3.0 Calendar effect (a) (0.3) Translational FX (b) 2.2 3.0 Total 7.0 % 3.6 %

(a) Driven by an increased number of trading days versus the prior year period, including an extra day in February due to a leap year. (b) Translational FX is calculated by translating data of the current and comparative periods using a budget foreign exchange rate that is set once a year as part of the Company's internal annual forecast process.

