Ncardia, the leader in developing stem cell-based solutions for drug discovery and cell therapy, announced today the appointment of Andy Holt as Chief Commercial Officer.

Mr. Holt brings more than fifteen years of experience in cell and gene therapy to his new role at Ncardia. Most recently, he served as the Executive Vice President, Commercial Development and Manufacturing at AskBio and its CDMO subsidiary, Viralgen. At AskBio and Viralgen, he led CDMO commercial strategy and growth in adeno-associated virus (AAV) gene therapy manufacturing, and supported corporate development during a period of transformative growth and acquisition. Prior to joining AskBio, he held business development and management positions at MilliporeSigma and Lonza. In his new role at Ncardia, Mr. Holt will leverage his experience in scaling up cell and gene therapy platforms to help Ncardia accelerate its growth in the allogeneic immune cell therapy and drug discovery markets.

"On behalf of everyone at Ncardia, I'm thrilled to welcome Andy to the team," said Ncardia CEO Stefan Braam. "He is a proven global leader with a track record of scaling service businesses in the advanced therapies market. Andy is the ideal leader to help the company realize our mission: using our unique iPSC technology to accelerate therapies to patients."

"Ncardia is beautifully positioned in the market to help drive incredible science forward and help patients access life changing therapies quickly," Mr. Holt said. "I'm incredibly excited to join the team and be a part of this journey as we grow and lead our industry forward."

About Ncardia

Ncardia is a human iPSC technology company that operates worldwide with facilities, offices, and staff throughout Europe and North America. The company's goal is to enable biopharmaceutical companies in drug discovery and cell therapy to accelerate their development processes through the integration of human iPSC technologies. Following the formation of a strategic partnership with Kiniciti, including a $60 million investment, Ncardia is globally expanding its drug discovery and cell therapy services by developing more robust offerings, building GMP capabilities and developing allogeneic immune cell manufacturing platforms. For more information, visit ncardia.com.

