Adani and Canadian PEM fuel cell producer Ballard Power Systems will examine various co-operation opportunities including fuel cell production.From pv magazine India Adani Group and Canadian PEM (polymer electrolyte membrane) fuel cell producer Ballard Power Systems have signed a memorandum of understanding to consider joint investment in the commercialization of hydrogen fuel cells in India, for mobility and industrial applications. Under the agreement, the partners will examine various co-operate opportunities including fuel cell manufacture in India. Green hydrogen could be a logical move for ...

