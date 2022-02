Madagascar-based Filatex has invested €10 million in French flywheel storage system manufacturer Energiestro. The two companies are planning to deploy Energiestro's flywheel storage solutions across Madagascar and MauritiusFrom pv magazine France Madagascar-based renewable energy company Filatex has agreed to invest €10 million in Energiestro, a French start-up specializing in the development of a storage technology for residential PV based on a flywheel system based on concrete. Filatex and Energiestro have also signed a partnership agreement to deploy the storage solution in Madagascar and ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...