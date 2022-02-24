Cognitive Talent Partners Expands Business Operations to Cover UK & Europe

Nevin Agrikli joins Cognitive Talent Partners as Global Client Partner

LONDON, England, Feb. 24, 2022(CTP) today announced the expansion of its business operations to cover UK & Europe, effective March 2022. Over the years, CTP has carved a name for itself as a preferred retained executive search partner to global clients across Technology, Engineering, Digital Assets, Private Equity, Retail, Healthcare, Banking, and Financial Services sectors. With strong presence in the USA and Asia, the firm is now looking to extend its executive search services to UK and European markets, starting from London. CTP has appointed marquee executives worldwide in leadership, business, technology and product roles for some of the most powerful Global Banks, Financial Services Groups, Private Equity Backed Engineering Companies and Nasdaq-listed Corporations. The firm has one of the largest and most compelling networks of digital assets executives across 15 countries worldwide, including diversity talent.

"This is a great opportunity for CTP to grow our relationships with existing clients and be closer to new business," said Partner & Head of US Operations, Abba Manchanda. The firm also announced the appointment of Nevin Agrikli as Global Client Partner to establish the office. Agrikli is the founder of Nar Ventures Ltd, a boutique consulting firm that helps companies with their globalisation process. Before starting Nar Ventures, Agrikli served as a Business Development Executive at ACCIO Catalan Trade & Innovation Agency. She has worked closely with CEOs, founders, entrepreneurs, SAAS companies and C-suite business executives on business development across many different sectors. She has extensive global work experience that extends to working for top technology companies such as Apple. Nevin Agrikli will be based in London and will report to Partner & Head of US Operations Abba Manchanda.

Agrikli holds a double major in Business Administration and Advertising and has participated in exchange programs with both the U.S. and Spain. She is fluent in Spanish, English, and Turkish.

Upon her joining the CTP team Partner & Head of US Operations, Abba Manchanda noted, "Nevin Agrikli's global work and C-suite experience will complement our business and we look forward to having her on board. Coming from a strong relationship building and business development background, she will be a great asset to us."

When asked about her joining CTP, Nevin said, "I feel privileged to be a part of the CTP team on their expansion agenda for the UK and European markets. My international background, multi-sector management consulting experience and global networking skills will be a solid asset for CTP and will support CTP's growth in the markets."

About Cognitive Talent Partners: Cognitive Talent Partners (CTP) is a boutique retained executive search firm with offices in USA & Asia. The firm has built a strong reputation of operating as a strategic and preferred executive search partner to clients globally to appoint innovative, disruptive and diverse teams.

Press contact: Abba Manchanda +12126344284

