Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
ACCESSWIRE
24.02.2022 | 13:08
75 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Mobile Lads, Corp.: MOBILE LADS CORP., Announces a Change of Business Direction to Psychedelics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / MOBILE LADS, CORP. (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce a change of Business Direction into the Pharmaceutical Life Sciences sector.

MOBILE LADS will be focusing its efforts on research and development of Psychedelics, with an aim to address the global problem of various chronic neurological disorders, mental illness, and related ailments.

Psychedelic Medicines are an emerging therapeutic paradigm gaining increased international acceptance. MOBILE LADS has been evaluating several promising ventures with research fellows and manufacturing laboratories and expects to conclude a serious of business partnerships shortly.

MOBILE LADS' mandate is to develop psychedelic medicine research and treatments, and will be changing its name to "Avail Scientific" shortly.

Contact:
Mobile Lads, Corp.
Press Relations
michael@mobilelads.com
Phone: 1.800.470.9216

Forward-Looking Statements

This release contains forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements, without limitation, may contain the words believes, expects, anticipates, estimates, intends, plans, or similar expressions. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance. They involve risks, uncertainties and assumptions and actual results could differ materially from those anticipated. Forward looking statements are based on the opinions and estimates of management at the date the statements are made and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause actual events or results to differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements.

SOURCE: Mobile Lads, Corp.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/690171/MOBILE-LADS-CORP-Announces-a-Change-of-Business-Direction-to-Psychedelics

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
