Mobile Lads, Corp.: MOBILE LADS CORP., Announces a Change of Business Direction to Psychedelics

TORONTO, ON / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / MOBILE LADS, CORP. (OTC PINK:MOBO) is pleased to announce a change of Business Direction into the Pharmaceutical Life Sciences sector.

MOBILE LADS will be focusing its efforts on research and development of Psychedelics, with an aim to address the global problem of various chronic neurological disorders, mental illness, and related ailments.

Psychedelic Medicines are an emerging therapeutic paradigm gaining increased international acceptance. MOBILE LADS has been evaluating several promising ventures with research fellows and manufacturing laboratories and expects to conclude a serious of business partnerships shortly.

MOBILE LADS' mandate is to develop psychedelic medicine research and treatments, and will be changing its name to "Avail Scientific" shortly.

