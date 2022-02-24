Codebase Ventures Inc.: Codebase Launches Defi Investment Portfolio, Including Metaverse Assets

Blockchain DeFi Investment Thesis Developed with Company Advisors

Early-stage investments identified to position Codebase with the ability to profit and participate in governance decisions within emerging DeFi protocols

Initial Investments include metaverse assets

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Codebase Ventures Inc. ("Codebase" or the "Company") (CSE:CODE)(FSE:C5B)(OTCQB:BKLLF) is pleased to announce that the Company's has launched an investment portfolio, accumulating key investments in the DeFi ecosystem as a result of extensive research and planning with company advisors in alignment with Code's blockchain DeFi investment thesis.

Blockchain Technology Decentralized Finance Investment Thesis

The rapid development in blockchain technology within the financial sector and the emergence of decentralized finance (DeFi), has allowed millions of previously unbanked and underserviced populations to take part in the new decentralized financial system. Similarly, to how the internet drastically changed the way humans interacted and did business with one another in the late 90's, Codebase believes DeFi and blockchain technology will do the same for finance in the near future.

In response to their company thesis, Codebase has begun accumulating key investments in some of the largest DeFi protocols in the ecosystem. With these investments, not only will Codebase have the ability to profit, but the Company will also have the ability to participate in the governance decisions within these protocols, shaping the future of decentralized finance as it matures.

As public companies such as Facebook pivot towards focusing on developing the metaverse, Codebase's technology advisors have identified and initiated key investments of strategic assets within the metaverse. Code's investments will be guided by the ability to secure exclusive rights to assets within the metaverse, all with the ability to build, explore, and create new partnerships and opportunities within the space.

About Codebase Ventures Inc.

Codebase Ventures Inc. seeks early-stage investments in emerging technology sectors, including the blockchain ecosystem and fintech. The Company identifies such opportunities and applies its relationships and capital to advance its interests.

For further information, please contact:

George Tsafalas - Ivy Lu

Investor Relations

Telephone: Toll-Free (877) 806-CODE (2633) or 1 (778) 806-5150

E-mail: IR@codebase.ventures

