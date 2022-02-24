Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Khiron Life Sciences Corp. (TSXV: KHRN.V) today announced that Alvaro Torres will be attending the Q1 Virtual Investor Summit. Mr. Torres is the founder, CEO and Director of Khiron. He has almost two decades of experience in the Latin American market, including infrastructure projects and project finance, management strategy, team development, and mergers and acquisitions. Mr. Torres was previously head of business development for SNC-Lavalin, Colombia, and was instrumental in growing the company from two people to more than 2,000 people in Colombia over the course of three years. Mr. Torres has overseen the development of projects totaling over $1 billion in capital expenditure, including the development and construction of Colombia's tallest skyscraper. Mr. Torres holds a Bachelor of Engineering and a Master of Engineering from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute and an MBA from Georgetown University.

Event: Q1 Investor Summit Date: March 8-9th, 2022 Presentation: March 8th at 9:30AM ET Location: https://us06web.zoom.us/webinar/register/WN_8jJhKli3RlGaM9H1qZ_xSA

1x1s will be available for qualified investors

The conference is completely complimentary to qualified investors. Please register at Complimentary Investor Registration

About Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

Khiron is a leading global medical cannabis company with core operations in Latin America and Europe. Leveraging wholly-owned medical health clinics and proprietary telemedicine platforms, Khiron combines a patient-oriented approach, physician education programs, scientific expertise, product innovation, and focus on creating accessto drive prescriptions and brand loyalty with patients worldwide. The Company has a sales presence in Colombia, Peru, Germany, UK, and Brazil and is positioned to commence sales in Mexico. The Company is led by Co-founder and Chief Executive Officer, Alvaro Torres, together with an experienced and diverse executive team and Board of Directors.

Khiron Life Sciences Corp.

