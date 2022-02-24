Air Purifier Market Size Worth $25.97 Billion by 2030 | CAGR: 8.1%: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The global air purifier market size is expected to reach USD 25.97 billion by 2030, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is expected to expand at a CAGR of 8.1% from 2022 to 2030. The market is primarily driven by increasing air pollution levels, coupled with the outbreak of the COVID-19 pandemic and the rising awareness pertaining to the benefits of air purifiers. Air purifiers assist in eliminating various health hazards caused by poor air quality by removing contaminants, including dust, smoke, and pollen. In addition, these products aid people suffering from asthma, airborne allergies, and other respiratory conditions. Thus, increasing health awareness among consumers is expected to drive the product demand over the forecast period.

Key Insights & Findings from the report:

The HEPA technology segment held the largest revenue share of over 40.0% in 2021 owing to the high efficiency of HEPA filters in removing airborne particles as compared to other technologies, thereby augmenting its penetration in the market.

The commercial application segment is expected to witness significant growth from 2022 to 2030 on account of the growing demand for air purifiers in hospitals, universities, and government facilities amidst the COVID-19 pandemic.

In the APAC market, Malaysia is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period on account of worsening air quality due to urbanization and seasonal haze, coupled with the increasing health awareness and a growing emphasis on good indoor air quality.

is likely to expand at a significant CAGR of 12.7% over the forecast period on account of worsening air quality due to urbanization and seasonal haze, coupled with the increasing health awareness and a growing emphasis on good indoor air quality. In September 2020 , MANN+HUMMEL introduced two new high-performance room air purifiers, namely OurAir TK 850, which is suitable for filtering the air in indoor spaces of up to 70 m², and the OurAir SQ 2500, which is ideal for spaces up to 200 m².

Read 152-page market research report, "Air Purifier Market Size, Share & Trends Analysis Report By Technology (HEPA, Activated Carbon, Ionic Filters), By Application (Commercial, Residential, Industrial), By Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2022 - 2030", published by Grand View Research.

Air Purifier Market Growth & Trends

Lockdown measures to curb the spread of COVID-19 and the stay-at-home and work-from-home norms have boosted the demand for air purifiers in residential applications. Furthermore, the demand for air purifiers increased in healthcare and other commercial facilities amidst the pandemic owing to their ability to limit the spread of infectious diseases. New product developments and technological advancements amid the COVID-19 pandemic are anticipated to augment the market growth. For instance, in September 2020, Aurabeat Technology Limited, a Hong Kong-based company, introduced Aurabeat AG+ Silver Ion Plasma Sterilization Air Purifier, which can eliminate more than 99.9% of COVID-19 within 30 minutes.

Wildfires and stubble burning that are increasingly found in the U.S., Australia, and India are some of the key reasons for causing air pollution. The smoke has several health implications such as eye and respiratory tract infection, lung infection, bronchitis, and heart failure. This has prompted consumers to buy air purifiers and is likely to augment the market growth over the forecast period. The pandemic provided an opportunity for companies with higher cashflows to acquire air purifier companies resulting in increased activity in the market. For instance, in November 2021, iRobot Corporation acquired Aeris Cleantec AG in a USD 72 Million all-cash deal in a bid to strengthen its portfolio of intelligent home innovation solutions.

Air Purifier Market Segmentation

Grand View Research has segmented the global air purifier market on the basis of technology, application, and region:

Air Purifier Technology Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

High Efficiency Particulate Air (HEPA)

Activated Carbon

Ionic Filters

Others

Air Purifier Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

Commercial

Retail Shops



Offices



Healthcare Facilities



Hospitality



Schools & Educational Institutions



Laboratories



Transport



Others

Residential

Industrial

Air Purifier Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2017 - 2030)

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

Germany

France

U.K.

Asia Pacific

China

Japan

South Korea

Singapore

Malaysia

Central & South America

Brazil

Middle East & Africa

& Saudi Arabia

List of Key Players of Air Purifier Market

Honeywell International, Inc.

IQAir

Koninklijke Philips N.V.

Unilever PLC

Sharp Electronics Corporation

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd.

LG Electronics

Panasonic Corporation

Whirlpool Corporation

Dyson

Carrier

