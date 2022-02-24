Brandessence Market Research And Consulting Private Limited: Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size to hit USD 50.74 Billion by 2027, Rapidly Growing at 5.4% CAGR, Says Brandessence Market Research

LONDON, Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Brandessence Market Research, The Global water treatment chemicals market size reached USD 35.12 Billion in 2020. Our analysts predict that the water treatment chemicals market size is set to grow at robust CAGR of 5.4% CAGR during the 2020-2027 periods, reaching a total of USD 50.74 Billion by 2027 end. The growing demands for end-use industries to protect high-tech equipment, optimize process, and maintain equipment remain key drivers of growth in the water treatment chemicals market.

Increased demand of clean water as well as concern about waterborne diseases, stringent regulatory rules by the government, and rising water desalination across the globe are major factors anticipating the growth of the global water treatment chemicals market. Water Treatment Chemicals Market Size, Share, Companies & Trends Analysis Report By Type By Application, By End-User, By Distribution Channel, Based On Region, And Segment Forecasts, 2021 - 2027

Scope of The Water Treatment Chemicals Market Report:

Today's water treatment chemical industry has undergone major improvements including new technologies like UV-based filtration which promises low-cost, highly effective, and safe water treatment. However, despite the advent of these technologies, conventional chemical-based waste water treatment has not gone out of the window. Contrary to the belief, chemical treatment of waste water treatment increased. This is despite the fact that UV disinfection has replaced classic conventional applications like chlorine disinfection. However, other applications for disinfections, pre-treatment, corrosion prevention, and preventing algal blooms remain robust opportunities for chemical treatment use. Additionally, new applications like protecting high-tech equipment, while optimizing the treatment have necessitated higher use of chemical treatment. This has led to emergence of new chemicals including chelating agents, biocides, and fouling cleaners. The emergence of new class of chemicals, growing applications, and increased monitoring of water resources promises major growth for the water treatment chemicals market.

Today, main chemicals used in waste water treatment are categorized into chelating agents, scale inhibitors, corrosion inhibitors, disinfectants and biocides, pH neutralizers, flocculants, and coagulants.

Global Water Treatment Chemicals Market Segmentation:

Global Water Treatment Chemicals: By Type

Coagulants & Flocculants

Corrosion Inhibitors

Scale Inhibitors

Chelating Agents

Biocides & Disinfectants

PH Adjusters & Stabilizers

Anti-Foaming Agents

Oxidants

Oxygen Scavengers

Global Water Treatment Chemicals: By Application

Raw Water Treatment

Water Desalination

Cooling

Boiler

Effluent Water Treatment

Global Water Treatment Chemicals: By End-user

Power Generation

Municipal Water Treatment

Chemical Processing

Pulp and Paper

Food and Beverages

Metal and Mining

Oil and Gas

Construction

Global Water Treatment Chemicals: By Distribution Channel

Business to Business

Business to Consumer

Hypermarket/Supermarket

Convenience Stores

Specialty Stores

Online Retail

Water Treatment Chemicals Market: Key Trends

Eutrophication remains a major challenge for water resources like lakes around the world. According to the International Lake Environment Committee, eutrophication challenge impacts 53% lakes in Europe, 54% in Asia, 48% in North America, 28% in Africa, and 41% in South America. The enrichment of nutrients like phosphate can lead to exceeding growth of algal blooms. This can produce harmful toxin that can prevent the growth of higher forms of life, potentially destroying a healthy marine ecosystem. Here, conventional biological treatment remained limited in effectiveness in treatment of lake water bodies, amidst an increasing demand for stringent standards. However, new technologies promise to deliver a low-cost, low-energy laden, sustainable application for promising nutrient removal.

Tracing organic compounds also remains a major driver of growth in the water treatment chemicals market. Various new chemicals emerging from industries like personal care products, pharmaceuticals, pesticides, surfactants, flame retardants, and others are listed as Contaminants of Emerging Concern or CEC. Water purification technique deploying activated carbon, and ozone promise effective organic compound removal in waste water treatment. The growing awareness about water conservation, and limitation of it as a natural resource remain key drivers of emerging technologies for water conservation, and waste water chemical treatment. In regions like Europe, wastewater treatment today results in treatment of over 55% water released, with focus shifting from water conservation to water reuse.

Energy conservation and production during water treatment chemicals also remains a major trend driving growth in the water treatment chemicals market. In 2017, 11.4% water resources globally were treated at waste water treatment plants (WWTP), and then re-used. Furthermore, 41.4% water resources were treated, and then discharged. Moreover, potential for treating another 47.2% water resources remained available to WWTPs globally. WWTPs remained accessible to 3.1 billion population around the world, in 2017, according to the WHO, and UNICEF findings. The growing demand for water-reuse, and high-awareness of such reuse in regions with high water scarcity like North Africa, Middle East, among others remain, and established technologies in these regions to develop water reuse resources remains a promising trend for growth in the global water treatment chemicals market.

Reginal Analysis:

Asia-Pacific is the fastest growing region for the global water treatment due boosting population, high processed growth and strict government regulations. The innovations and developments in water treatment chemicals leads to the growing number of end users by this means boosting the growth of the water treatment chemicals call. The arising parsimony India and China have maximum of the growth of water treatment chemicals call. Due to the growing population and the boosting demand for fresh, clean water for agrarian and processed purposes and fleet industrialization. Rising consciousness among citizens in developing countries regarding the vitality of treated water, and complications caused by consumption of natural water. In addition, Japanese government is applying strict context protection laws that decree the proper treatment of wastewater from cocoon and processed processes. Growing cognizance and need to conserve freshwater also boost the water treatment chemicals anticipated growth in the Asia-Pacific region.

