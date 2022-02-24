Bergman & Beving AB: Bergman & Beving acquires BSafe

Press release

Bergman & Beving acquires BSafe

The Workplace Safety division within Bergman & Beving has today acquired 80 percent of the shares in the Norwegian company group BSafe, consisting of the companies BSafe Systems AS and DigiPrint AS. BSafe will become part of the division's business area Safety & Industrial Signage (SIS Group).

BSafe is a leading player in Norway within safety marking in heavy industry. The group has an annual revenue of approximately MNOK 22 with good profitability, has six employees and is based in Sandefjord, Norway.

"With the acquisition of BSafe, the development of SIS Group continues by adding the segments safety barriers, lockout and tagout products and safety marking to our existing customer offerings", says Fredrik Valentin, Head of Division Workplace Safety, and continues: "Today, we are well positioned in Sweden and Denmark, and with the acquisition of BSafe, SIS Group will have a strong position in Norway."

"We are very much looking forward to joining Bergman & Beving and SIS Group and to jointly continue to drive the development in workplace safety and safety marking", says the seller André Johannessen, who will continue as both minority owner and CEO of BSafe.

Closing takes effect immediately and the acquisition is expected to have a marginal positive effect on Bergman & Beving's earnings per share during the current fiscal year.

Stockholm, 24 February 2022

Bergman & Beving AB (publ)

For further information, please contact:

Magnus Söderlind, President & CEO, Tel: +46 10 454 77 00

Peter Schön, CFO, Tel: +46 70 339 89 99

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact persons set out above, at 2:00 p.m. CET on 24 February 2022.

Bergman & Beving consists of leading companies with niche products and brands for professional users in manufacturing and construction in northern Europe. The Group consists of about 20 operations in about 20 countries. Bergman & Beving is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm and has about 1,200 employees and generates revenue of approximately SEK 4.5 billion.

Read more on the company's website: www.bergmanbeving.com.

Attachment