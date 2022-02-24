Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) ("Playgon" or the "Company"), a propriety SaaS technology company delivering mobile live dealer technology and Etable games to online gaming operators globally, is pleased to announce that industry veteran Bobby Soper will be joining the Company's Board of Directors.

Mr. Soper brings two decades of experience overseeing the development of numerous projects from the ground-up. He has led successful operations of casino resort properties in very competitive regional and destination markets. Among various leadership roles, he has served as International President of Mohegan Gaming & Entertainment, as well as the CEO of the Mohegan enterprise. Mr. Soper led efforts to grow Mohegan from a single property company to a multi-property international organization, which tenure also included overseeing the launch of online gaming for the company.

Mr. Soper graduated magna cum laude with a Bachelor of Business Administration in Economics from the University of Georgia. He also holds a Juris Doctor from the University of Georgia Law.

"We are thrilled to welcome Bobby to our company and look forward to leveraging his wealth of industry experience and knowledge as we continue to build our business and team," said Darcy Krogh, CEO of Playgon Games. "Mr. Soper's experience in both the traditional and digital casino business will be invaluable to Playgon and he will be an instrumental part of establishing and formalizing our US strategy. We look forward to working with Bobby moving forward and are extremely excited to have him join our team."

"I am excited to join the Board of Playgon and be part of its bright future," comments Mr. Soper. "The company's innovative first-in-class mobile live dealer technology and Etable content truly differentiates itself from other products in the market, positioning it for remarkable growth in the digital gaming space. I'm looking forward to working with the Playgon team and contributing to their growth."

The size of the board of directors will not increase. Mr. Jason Meretsky will be stepping down from the board of directors upon the appointment of Mr. Soper. The company would like to thank Jason for his valuable insight while being a member and wish him all the best in future endeavours.

Issuance of Stock Options

The Company is also announcing that it has granted an aggregate of 1,300,000 stock options to the independent directors the Company. Each stock option is exercisable for one common share of the Company at an exercise price of $.21 for a period of five (5) years and vesting over three (3) years, following the issuance date.

About Playgon Games Inc.

Playgon Games Inc. (TSXV: DEAL) (OTCQB: PLGNF) (FSE: 7CR) is a SaaS technology company focused on developing and licensing digital content for the growing iGaming market. The Company provides a multi-tenant gateway that allows online operators the ability to offer their customers innovative iGaming software solutions. Its current software platform includes Live Dealer Casino, E-Table games and Daily Fantasy Sports, which, through a seamless integration at the operator level, allows customer access without having to share or compromise any sensitive customer data. As a true business-to-business digital content provider, the Company's products are ideal turn-key solutions for online casinos, sportsbook operators, land-based operators, media groups, and big database companies.

