Tom Schutz will lead sales and growth for Ascential Digital Commerce, a promotion from his previous role as Global Chief Revenue Officer at Edge by Ascential

Ascential plc (LSE: ASCL.L), the specialist information, analytics and eCommerce optimization company, today announced that Edge by Ascential Global Chief Revenue Officer Tom Schutz is stepping into the role of Chief Revenue Officer for Ascential Digital Commerce. In his new role, Schutz will oversee sales and revenue for all of Digital Commerce, Ascential's business segment focused on helping brands and digital marketplaces win by optimizing and accelerating their digital commerce performance both in the U.S. and globally.

Tom Schutz, Chief Revenue Officer for Ascential Digital Commerce

"With our prediction that over 40% of global retail sales will occur online by 2026, brands globally are turning to Ascential Digital Commerce to solve all their eCommerce growth challenges and needs," said Duncan Painter, Chief Executive Officer of Ascential. "As we continue to invest in and grow our eCommerce solutions, Tom will help to accelerate the growth of our Digital Commerce business. He's been a huge asset for Edge by Ascential, and we look forward to bringing his expertise and proven track record to a broader Digital Commerce role."

Most recently, Schutz was Global Chief Revenue Officer at Edge by Ascential, where he helped the company shift to a unified customer-centric, customer-first view, while also creating solutions around emerging needs and expertise that has solidified Edge by Ascential's position in the market as an indispensable strategic partner to consumer brands. During this time at Edge by Ascential, Schutz was able to drive client growth to an all-time high.

Prior, Schutz was Senior Vice President, Sales and Marketing Strategy, North America at Experian, where he designed and executed transformational strategy to drive market expansion across all businesses. He aligned marketing and sales execution to accelerate revenue in new markets with new products and solutions, while improving sales execution productivity and efficiency. During this time, he served as a key member of the North American executive leadership team that oversaw six business units with 800-plus sales staff, generating nine figures in revenue.

"As digital commerce becomes the primary channel of consumer choice, Ascential's Digital Commerce business sits in a unique position to accelerate brands' growth by providing them with the eCommerce analytics and optimization technology solutions needed to succeed in the marketplace," said Schutz. "I look forward to expanding my role and working with the Digital Commerce team to grow revenue and bring our solutions to a broader market."

About Ascential:

Ascential delivers specialist information, analytics and eCommerce optimization platforms to the world's leading consumer brands and their ecosystems. Our world-class businesses improve performance and solve problems for our customers by delivering immediately actionable information combined with visionary, longer-term thinking across Digital Commerce, Product Design and Marketing. We also serve customers across Retail Financial Services. With more than 2,500 employees across five continents, we combine local expertise with a global footprint for clients in over 120 countries. Ascential is listed on the London Stock Exchange.

