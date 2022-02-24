Anzeige
Donnerstag, 24.02.2022
East Africa Metals: Der Schlüssel zu 3,6 Mrd. USD im Pennystock-Gewand!
24.02.2022 | 14:41
NASDAQ OMX Nordic: Nasdaq Launches Nasdaq Universal Test Facility in Partnership with Sequitor

STOCKHOLM, Sweden, Feb. 24, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE)

-- Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) today announced the launch of Nasdaq Universal Test
Facility, a new and innovative market testing and simulation solution aimed at
financial institutions looking to further improve the efficiency, market
readiness and resiliency of their trading systems. The service has been
developed in collaboration with Sequitor Engineering, a Swedish fintech
startup. 

Nasdaq Universal Test Facility is a cloud enabled, software as a service (SaaS)
solution, that provides financial institutions with simulated trading on a wide
range of global electronic marketplaces. It provides full-scale,
high-performance replicas of exchange test systems, where customers have full
control over test scenarios executed in isolation from the rest of the market.
This will provide customers with better tools for analyzing their system
performance and behavior in a controlled environment. 

"In response to the growing demand for testing among our clients, Nasdaq and
Sequitor have launched a tool designed to help the global trading community
increase market resiliency and support product innovation across the financial
ecosystem," said Nikolaj Kosakewitsch, Head of European Equities at Nasdaq.
"Leveraging our global client base and strong strategic focus on market
innovation, combined with the expertise of the Sequitor team and both
companies' technologies, this service is well positioned to further strengthen
Nasdaq's position as the premier technology provider for global financial
markets." 

Sequitor was founded in 2019 by Rolf Andersson and Pablo Landherr, to address
the lack of effective testing facilities that they had observed working with
financial electronic trading systems. 

"Nasdaq is an ideal global partner to roll out what we believe is a
game-changing testing and simulation solution for financial institutions across
the world," said Rolf Andersson, CEO and co-founder of Sequitor. "We look
forward to working with Nasdaq to help their clients reduce time to market,
decrease market risk and increase innovation using the Universal Test
Facility". 

Nasdaq Universal Test Facility is available to clients now.

For more information, please visit
https://www.nasdaq.com/solutions/universal-test-facility and www.sequitor.se 

About Nasdaq
Nasdaq (Nasdaq: NDAQ) is a global technology company serving the capital
markets and other industries. Our diverse offering of data, analytics,
software, and services enables clients to optimize and execute their business
vision with confidence. To learn more about the company, technology solutions
and career opportunities, visit us on LinkedIn, on Twitter @Nasdaq, or at
www.nasdaq.com. 

Media Relations Contact
David Augustsson
+46 73 4496135
david.augustsson@nasdaq.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1046039
