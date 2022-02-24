Boingo ProliferatesQualcomm IoT Services Suite Deployments to Fuel Digital Transformation and Enable Smart Connected Spaces at Commercial Real Estate Properties, Airports, Transit Hubs, Military Bases, Stadiums, Hospitals and More

Boingo Wireless, a total connectivity provider of distributed antenna systems (DAS), Wi-Fi and private networks, today announced ahead of Mobile World Congress Barcelona that it is collaborating with Qualcomm Technologies, Inc and the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program ecosystem to streamline the deployment of IoT devices for venue and enterprise customers. Using the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite, Boingo can bring together the hardware, software and platforms required to enable IoT projects and connect devices with its private network solution. Boingo Private Networks provide enterprises with a dedicated, secure wireless network that supports demanding IoT environments.

"Large venues, enterprises and commercial real estate properties are seeking a complete IoT solution from design to deployment with a strong connectivity backbone. That's where Boingo comes in," said Michael J. Zeto III, chief commercial officer at Boingo. "With the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite, we make it easier, quicker and more cost-effective to manage and deploy connected operations and streamline IoT vendor relationships. Boingo not only lays the foundation of a smart venue with our award-winning private networks, we can also stitch together an entire IoT workflow to help enterprises realize their operational goals and create more sustainable environments."

Industries that can adopt and benefit from end-to-end Qualcomm IoT Services Suite solutions with Boingo and Qualcomm Technologies are sectors including transportation, commercial real estate, sports and entertainment, manufacturing, healthcare, military and government. Use cases driving adoption are touchless entry points, digital payments, water and waste management, smart utilities, security management, predictive maintenance, asset tracking and more.

The Qualcomm IoT Services Suite is engineered to deliver a comprehensive, end-to-end solution for plug-and-play IoT deployment. When companies like Boingo utilize the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite they can bypass common fragmentation to enable the proliferation of smart connected spaces so enterprises can implement use cases that achieve their desired outcomes. Boingo is now utilizing the Qualcomm IoT Services Suite through its Network as a Service (NaaS) managed connectivity model. With NaaS, Boingo designs, deploys and manages private networks to power IoT with a layered cybersecurity architecture and data insights.

"We're pleased to have Boingo as a member of the Qualcomm Smart Cities Accelerator Program to continue to support new enterprise demands for IoT-enabled operations," said Sanjeet Pandit, senior director, business development and global head of smart cities, Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. "Our Qualcomm IoT Services Suite boasts a deep bench of industry leading partners that cover hardware, software and best-in-class network connectivity and with support from ecosystem members like Boingo, we will together make intelligent IoT deployments a commercial reality."

Qualcomm Technologies and Boingo will be attending Mobile World Congress Barcelona in person, February 28 March 3, 2022. Boingo's Michael Zeto will be on stage on Wednesday, March 2 at 2:30 p.m. local time to discuss the proliferation of IoT and enterprise 5G deployments.

