Phoenix, Arizona--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - The Stock Day Podcast welcomed Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB: TGCB) ("the Company"), a company that was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. CEO of the Company, Shannon Wilkinson, joined Stock Day host Everett Jolly.

Jolly began the interview by asking about the Company's background and current projects. "Tego Cyber Inc. is headquartered in Las Vegas," shared Wilkinson. "We created the company to capitalize on the opportunities within the cyber threat intelligence market, which is an emerging market," she continued, before elaborating on the market potential in this space and how their technology differs from others in the cyber threat intelligence field. "We're really giving security operations analysts the information that they need at their fingertips to make quick and informed decisions."

"Could you give us an overview of your current financial position?" asked Jolly. "We just filed our 10Q with the SEC for December 31st," said Wilkinson. "We had a little under a million dollars in cash on hand, as well as quite a few assets through our platform," she added. "We have under $20,000 in debt with no long-term or convertible debt for our books."

"What are your thoughts on the company's accomplishments over the last quarter?" asked Jolly. "We had a soft launch for our integration with Splunk at the end of October," said Wilkinson. "Going forward, this quarter is all about generating revenue and getting customers on the platform following that commercial launch," she shared. "We also launched our sales team in January, which offers a hybrid marketing strategy."

"We also announced our partnership with Vation Ventures, which is really going to launch and accelerate our sales," continued Wilkinson. "We are very excited."

"What are your goals for the next quarter ending March 31st?" asked Jolly. "This quarter is all about generating revenue for our Splunk integration," said Wilkinson. "We have also been in development with our integration for Elastic SIEM, which is going to bring a whole new customer segment opportunity to us as well," she said. "As we go through generating revenues, we're also going to continue building our in-house sales team, as well as our strategic partnerships."

"Could you summarize the investment highlights for Tego Cyber?" asked Jolly. Wilkinson shared that the Company's business model is both sustainable and scalable, while also offering an accelerated path to revenue and profitability through their strategic partnerships. Wilkinson then elaborated on the depth of experience and knowledge throughout their management team. "Within cyber security, we are also probably what would be considered a prime take out target by a larger organization."

To close the interview, Wilkinson expressed her confidence in the Company's potential and growth as they continue to integrate their technology into SIEM platforms, and encouraged listeners and shareholders to keep up-to-date on their upcoming announcements.

To hear Shannon Wilkinson's entire interview, follow the link to the podcast here: https://audioboom.com/posts/8037330-tego-cyber-inc-discusses-vation-ventures-partnership-and-investment-highlights-with-the-stock-da

Investors Hangout is a proud sponsor of "Stock Day," and Stock Day Media encourages listeners to visit the company's message board at https://investorshangout.com/

About Tego Cyber Inc.

Tego Cyber Inc. (OTCQB:TGCB, "the Company") was created to capitalize on the emerging cyber threat intelligence market. The Company has developed a cyber threat intelligence application that integrates with top end security platforms to gather, analyze, then proactively identify threats to an enterprise network. The Tego Guardian Threat Intelligence Platform takes in vetted and curated threat data and after utilizing a proprietary process, the platform compiles, analyzes, and then delivers that data to an enterprise network in a format that is timely, informative, and relevant. The threat data provides additional context including specific details needed to identify and counteract threats so that security teams can spend less time searching for disparate information. The first version of the application will integrate with the widely accepted Splunk SIEM to provide real-time threat intelligence to macro enterprises using the Splunk architecture. The Company plans on developing future versions of the Tego Guardian app for integration with other established SIEM systems and platforms including: Elastic, Devo, IBM QRadar, AT&T Cybersecurity, Exabeam, and Google Chronical. For more information, please visit www.tegocyber.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

The statements contained in this press release, those which are not purely historical or which depend upon future events, may constitute forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Statements regarding the Company's expectations, hopes, beliefs, intentions or strategies regarding the future constitute forward-looking statements. Prospective investors are cautioned that any such forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and involve risks and uncertainties, and that actual results may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements because of various factors. All forward-looking statements included in this press release are based on information available to the Company on the date hereof and the Company assumes no obligation to update any such forward-looking statement. Prospective investors should also consult the risks factors described from time to time in the Company's Reports on Forms 10-K, 10-Q and 8-K and Annual Reports to Shareholders.

Tego Contact:

Tego Cyber Inc.

8565 S Eastern Avenue, Suite 150

Las Vegas, Nevada 89123

USA

Tel: 855-939-0100 (North America)

Tel: 725-726-7840 (International)

Email: info@tegocyber.com

Web: tegocyber.com

Facebook: facebook.com/tegocyber

LinkedIn: linkedin.com/company/tegocyber

Twitter: twitter.com/tegocyber

Tego Investor Relations:

Crescendo Communications, LLC

Tel: 212-671-1020

Email: TGCB@crescendo-ir.com

About The "Stock Day" Podcast

Founded in 2013, Stock Day is the fastest growing media outlet for Nano-Cap and Micro-Cap companies. It educates investors while simultaneously working with penny stock and OTC companies, providing transparency and clarification of under-valued, under-sold Micro-Cap stocks of the market. Stock Day provides companies with customized solutions to their news distribution in both national and international media outlets. The Stock Day Podcast is the number one radio show of its kind in America.

SOURCE:

Stock Day Media

(602) 821-1102

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114706