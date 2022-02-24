Nasdaq Stockholm AB: Listing of Rebelle AB, on Nasdaq First North Growth Market (92/22)

On request of Rebelle AB, company registration number 559328-4689, Nasdaq Stockholm AB has admitted the company's shares to trading on Nasdaq First North Growth Market Sweden with effect from February 25, 2022. Shares Short name: BELLE ---------------------------------------------------------------- Maximum number of shares to be listed: 22,356,934 ---------------------------------------------------------------- ISIN code: SE0016829899 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Round Lot: 1 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Order book ID: 248805 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Company Registration Number: 559328-4689 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Market segment: First North STO/8 ---------------------------------------------------------------- Tick Size table: MiFID II tick size table ---------------------------------------------------------------- MIC code: SSME ---------------------------------------------------------------- Trading currency: SEK ---------------------------------------------------------------- Classification Code Name ---------------------------- 40 Consumer Discretionary ---------------------------- 4040 Retailers ---------------------------- This information is distributed at the request of the Certified Adviser, Vator Securities AB. For further information, please call Vator Securities AB on +46 76 398 92 21.