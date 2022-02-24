Dolphin Entertainment, Inc.: Dolphin Entertainment Congratulates Shore Fire Media Client Brooklyn Bowl Nashville on "Best New Concert Venue" Honors at 33rd Annual Pollstar Awards

MIAMI, FL / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Dolphin Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLPN), a leading entertainment marketing and premium content production company, extends congratulations to Brooklyn Bowl Nashville, which was awarded "Best New Concert Venue" at 2022's Pollstar Awards. Brooklyn Bowl Nashville is a client of Dolphin Entertainment company Shore Fire Media. The 33rd annual Pollstar Awards celebrated the return of live music and touring, honoring the executives and venues which led the concert industry over the past year.

Brooklyn Bowl opened its Nashville location to in-person audiences in June of 2021. It quickly became one of the most popular venues in Music City, offering great food, music and bowling, and earning recognition as "Nashville's favorite bowling alley-rock club" (The Tennessean), "coolest new venue" (MusicRow)," and "Best New Venue" and "Best Bowling Alley" (Nashville Scene). With its groundbreaking integration of premiere music, 19 lanes of bowling, a bar featuring locally crafted beers, food by the acclaimed Blue Ribbon restaurant group, and a patio overlooking First Horizon Park, the 1,200-capacity venue is surrounded by elegant Victorian buildings in Germantown, located at the corner of 3rd Ave North and Junior Gilliam Way. Wearing its homegrown values on its sleeve, Brooklyn Bowl is committed to locally made products and environmental sustainability. The Nashville venue is Brooklyn Bowl's third location, following its flagship in the Williamsburg section of Brooklyn and its Las Vegas location. A fourth location in Philadelphia opened in October of this past year.

ABOUT SHORE FIRE MEDIA

Shore Fire Media (a division of Dolphin Entertainment) represents artists and culture makers at the top of their fields. The company's dedicated teams in New York, Los Angeles, and Nashville wield extensive, varied expertise to strategically amplify narratives and shape reputations for career-advancing effect. Shore Fire Media represents top recording artists in multiple genres, songwriters, music producers, record labels, music industry businesses, venues, trade organizations, authors, comedians, social media personalities and cultural institutions.

About Dolphin Entertainment

Dolphin Entertainment is a leading independent entertainment marketing and production company. Through our subsidiaries 42West, The Door, Shore Fire Media and B/HI (a division of 42West), we provide expert strategic marketing and publicity services to many of the top brands, both individual and corporate, in the film, television, music, gaming, and hospitality industries. All three PR firms were ranked among the most recent Observer's "Power 50" PR Firms in the United States, an unprecedented achievement. Viewpoint Creative and Be Social complement their efforts with full-service creative branding and production capabilities as well as social media and influencer marketing services. Dolphin's legacy content production business, founded by Emmy-nominated CEO Bill O'Dowd, has produced multiple feature films and award-winning digital series. To learn more, visit: https://www.dolphinentertainment.com.

