Global chemical company OQ Chemicals has implemented its announced capacity expansion for TCD Alcohol DM (Tricyclodecanedimethanol) at its Oberhausen, Germany, site and successfully commissioned the plant. The company has thus significantly expanded its global production capacity for TCD Alcohol DM. The new volume will gradually become available in the global market, and OQ Chemicals has already started to supply customers and distributors with product from the expanded plant.

"With the expanded plant, we are significantly increasing product availability and supply reliability for our customers. Our additional capacity will cover the expected growth of the global market for TCD Alcohol DM for years to come. We have taken advantage of the planned maintenance shutdown in the fourth quarter of 2021 to rebuild the process units and expand storage capacity," said Patricia Morkramer, Global Marketing Director Amines Higher Aldehydes Specialty Derivatives at OQ Chemicals.

"With this investment, we are supporting the growth of our customers and strengthening our market position worldwide. I am particularly proud of our teams from production and technology, as well as our many colleagues from other departments," commented David Faust, Executive Vice President Marketing Performance Chemicals at OQ Chemicals.

"Thanks to the excellent cooperation, also with our contractors, we were able to complete this technically and chemically highly complex plant on time and without any accidents. It was an exceptional achievement, especially in view of the challenges posed by the ongoing corona pandemic. The capacity expansion represents another important milestone in our growth strategy," added Dr. Oliver Borgmeier, CEO of OQ Chemicals.

In exterior coatings, TCD Alcohol DM's function as a co-polymer enables hardness, scratch resistance, and good adhesion to steel, aluminum, and glass with low water absorption. For adhesives and coatings in electronic applications and materials for 3D printing, it leads to high resistance to temperatures, aging, and weathering, as well as mechanical stability and low water vapor permeability. In optical materials, TCD Alcohol DM ensures UV transmission, resistance to yellowing, and high Abbé numbers.

OQ Chemicals (formerly Oxea) is a global manufacturer of oxo intermediates and oxo performance chemicals such as alcohols, polyols, carboxylic acids, specialty esters, and amines. These are used to produce high-quality coatings, lubricants, cosmetic and pharmaceutical products, flavors and fragrances, printing inks, and plastics. OQ Chemicals employs more than 1,400 people worldwide and is part of OQ, an integrated energy company originating in Oman. OQ Chemicals sells its chemicals in more than 60 countries worldwide. More information is available at chemicals.oq.com.

