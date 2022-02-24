Atos International: Atos and Nokia join forces to enhance businesses' digital applications with full private 4/5G networks services





Press Release

Atos and Nokia join forces to enhance businesses' digital applicationswith full private 4/5G networksservices

Paris, France - February,24, 2022 - Atos and Nokia today announce a global partnership to provide businesses with market leading 4/5G private wireless networking solutions along with associated digital services and to work together to develop further innovative services. This partnership will help enterprises reach enhanced operational efficiency while enabling new ways of working.

Hosted either on Atos or Nokia servers, the joint offering brings together the two leaders in cloud & edge computing capabilities to accompany businesses in their digitalization journey towards 4.0 industry. The collaboration leverages Nokia Digital Automation CloudAIcomputer visionplatform, reinforced through the recent acquisition of the AI pioneer Ipsotek and its unparalleled IP and software capabilities.

Clients can benefit from a cloud-based industrial wireless connectivity solution with concrete digital applications to improve their daily tasks, with already available applications such as big data mining and video analytics. Railway companies could for example rely on Nokia's mission critical communication capabilities and Atos' Edge, AIand Computer vision portfolio- recently reinforced with the acquisition ofIpsotek- to provide a first-class frictionless experience to travelers with crowd and queue management and to secure operations with perimeter protection such as on a level crossing or railway tracks.

Together, Atos and Nokia will also explore new market opportunities with the co-development of innovative use cases and solutions around private 4.9G/LTE & 5G networks. The unique Ipsotek'VISuite - a software layer of Atos Computer Vision Platform which efficiently and automatically generates real-time alerts and Nokia4/5Gprivate wirelessnetworkingsolutionsfor industries,will pave the way to many new applications for industries and businesses in sectors such as energy, transport, manufacturing, smart cities, petrol filling stations or even sport venues.

"As our clients are going through their digital transformation, private 5G networks are a key accelerator for their businesses and we want to ensure they get the most advanced digital services on the market. As global leader in digital transformation, with deep expertise insystem integration,Atos plays an essential role in co-developing innovative use caseswith CSP for real-time businesses.For Atos, this partnership comes as a steppingstone in its longstanding relationship with Nokia and is yet another example of the innovation strategy the Group is deploying in terms of digital communications." said Jean-Philippe Poirault, Head of Telecom, Media & Technology at Atos

"Enterprisesneed the right technology to power the next phase of their digitalization journey. This partnership with Atos will unlock new capabilities to help businesses in array of sectors such as energy, transportation, and manufacturing, to increase efficiency and productivity to improve outcomes at a global scale. Sectors undergoing rapid innovation to meet changing demand, such as renewable energy, will benefit from the high performance, security, and reliabilityof Nokia MX Industrial Edge - powered by the Nokia Digital Automation Cloud (DAC)- in combination withwhat Atos' AI computer vision platform delivers. This new offering as part of our ongoing relationship with Atos underscores our commitment to enabling and accelerating transformation of business processes on the path to Industry 4.0." said Chris Johnson, Head, Global Enterprise Business, Nokia.

Atos is participating in the Mobile World Congress, from February 28 to March 3, 2022. Find out more here on its dedicated pageand discuss with Atos experts face-o-face on booth #2C32. More information about Atos' solutions for media and telecommunications:

https://atos.net/en/industries/telecommunications

***

About Atos

Atos is a global leader in digital transformation with 107,000 employees and annual revenue of over € 11 billion. European number one in cybersecurity, cloud and high-performance computing, the Group provides tailored end-to-end solutions for all industries in 71 countries. A pioneer in decarbonization services and products, Atos is committed to a secure and decarbonized digital for its clients. Atos is a SE (Societas Europaea), listed on Euronext Paris and included in the CAC 40 ESG and Next 20 Paris Stock indexes.

The purpose of Atosis to help design the future of the information space. Its expertise and services support the development of knowledge, education and research in a multicultural approach and contribute to the development of scientific and technological excellence. Across the world, the Group enables its customers and employees, and members of societies at large to live, work and develop sustainably, in a safe and secure information space.

Contact

Constance Arnoux | constance.arnoux@atos.net| +33 6 44 12 16 35

About Nokia

At Nokia, we create technology that helps the world act together.



As a trusted partner for critical networks, we are committed to innovation and technology leadership across mobile, fixed and cloud networks. We create value with intellectual property and long-term research, led by the award-winning Nokia Bell Labs.



Adhering to the highest standards of integrity and security, we help build the capabilities needed for a more productive, sustainable and inclusive world.

Media Inquiries:

Nokia Communications

Email: press.services@nokia.com

Attachment