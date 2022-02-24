The "Pet Grooming Products Market Forecast to 2028 COVID-19 Impact and Global Analysis By Pet Type, Product Type, and Distribution Channel" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The pet grooming products market is projected to reach US$ 28,216.11 million by 2028 from US$ 16,099.78 million in 2021; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 8.3% from 2021 to 2028.

The growing adoption of domestic animals as companions in many countries is contributing to the increased spending on pet products, including pet grooming products. People are spending more on the well-being of their pets as they treat them as their family members. Thus, an increased rate of pet adoption will drive the growth of the pet grooming product market in the coming years.

Based on distribution channel, the pet grooming products market is segmented into supermarkets and hypermarkets, specialty stores, online retail, and others. In 2020, the specialty stores segment accounted for the largest revenue share. The market growth of this segment is ascribed to the availability of specific products under one roof, pleasant store atmosphere, and skilled store staff availability that helps the customer choose the right product for their pets.

In 2020, Europe held the largest revenue share of the global pet grooming products market. According to the National Association of Pet-Food and Pet-Care Companies, Italy has a pet population of ~60.2 million; almost 3 out of every 10 Italian families have one pet at least. The pet population in the country comprises 7 million dogs and 7.3 million cats. Due to this large pet population in this region, the demand for pet grooming products is expected to increase. Furthermore, the increasing presence of pet grooming parlors and the growing preference for online shopping would drive the demand for pet grooming products in the coming years.

Market Dynamics

Drivers

Increase in Pet Adoption

Increased penetration of E-Commerce

Restraints

Lack of Awareness Related to Pet Grooming Products

Opportunities

Growing demand for organic and eco-friendly pet products

Future Trends

Product Innovation

