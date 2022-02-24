MACE SECURITY INTERNATIONAL INC: Mace's Sanjay Singh on Fox Business Live with Neil Cavuto

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Mace Security International, Inc. (OTCQX:MACE), a globally recognized leader in personal safety products, was featured nationally on Fox News' Cavuto: Coast to Coast for its role in providing community and family safety through individual empowerment.

Sanjay Singh, Mace's Chairman and CEO, shared on the Cavuto show the company's focus on providing a heightened awareness surrounding personal safety. "People want to feel safe and be able to protect themselves, said Mr. Singh. "We are a mission-based company founded on empowerment of families and individuals for personal safety." The company strives to educate the public by offering suggested safety measures on its website and YouTube channel.

In response to recent personal attacks, the company donated Mace pepper spray products to Soar Over Hate, a New York City-based non-profit organization providing care and protection to Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders, the AAPI community. Mr. Singh added, "Providing these units to those in need, speaks to our overall mission of keeping our communities safe."

To view the news segment that aired on Fox News, follow the attached link.

Mace Chairman and CEO Sanjay Singh on Fox News' Cavuto: Coast to Coast

About Mace Security International, Inc.

Mace® Security International, Inc. (MACE) is a globally recognized leader in personal safety and security. Based in Cleveland, Ohio, the company has spent more than 40 years designing and manufacturing consumer and tactical products for personal defense and security under its world-renowned Mace® Brand - the original trusted brand of defense spray products. The company also offers aerosol defense sprays and tactical products for law enforcement and security professionals worldwide through its Mace® Take Down® brand, KUROS!® Brand personal safety products, Vigilant® Brand alarms, and Tornado® Brand pepper spray and stun guns. MACE® distributes and supports Mace® Brand products through mass market retailers, wholesale distributors, independent dealers, Amazon.com, Mace.com, and other channels. For more information, visit www.mace.com.

