eM Client Launches Next-generation Email Client Software

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / eM Client, the software developer of a fully featured email client for Windows and macOS with a clean and easy-to-use interface, announces its Version 9 email program will upstage Microsoft Outlook. This popular email client offers a best-in-class solution for anyone who seeks a modern and feature-rich email program. What sets eM Client apart from other applications is the focus on compatibility and security while giving users vast customization options.

Valuable enhancements have been made for both enterprise and home users. MacOS version users will benefit from native support for Apple M1 processors, which will boost the responsiveness and efficiency of eM Client to a new level. The sophisticated integration between Gmail as well as Exchange/Office 365 and eM Client is now even more profound. Rules, Signatures and Tags (Labels on Gmail and Categories on Exchange) created in eM Client are now fully synchronized with the server.

With the newest eM Client, comes a lot of key functionality such as:

Email tracking detection - New, unique engine protects users' privacy by detecting and blocking annoying tracking pixels that are nowadays embedded into many emails to detect when email opens

Undo Send - This function lets users cancel any outgoing message that may have been sent accidentally and allow more control over outgoing messages

Thread View - Quick access to any particular message within a conversation is an alternative to conversation view, as seen in previous versions

Notes for emails - Superbly useful function, especially for corporate use. Individuals can add a note to any emails without changing its structure

Modern message list - The message list now includes avatars and message preview for even more effective email functionality. Additional improvements include quick RSVP for meeting invitations

Additional online meeting providers - Webex by Cisco, GoToMeeting, IceWarp, and Meetn have been integrated as provider options for online meetings. Online meetings can be easily managed, planned or started instantly from inside eM Client directly

Tasks - A brand new design of the whole task view, inspired by the "Get Things Done" methodology

"The list of new functions goes on and on, but even detailing everything on the entire list would not demonstrate the amount of work and dedication that went into developing this new release. While eM Client is mature and proven, most of the development work is not visible at first sight, but rather slight, beneficial changes can be seen throughout. This means eM Client provides the same experience users are used to, but the enhanced new version offers many new options to explore. We aim to provide quality software that will not only make our customers' lives easier but also increase their productivity," said Michal Bürger, CEO of eM Client.

Pricing and Availability

Download eM Client 9.0 now- The price for a Pro license is $49.95. For multi-license companies, pricing per license significantly decreases - ideal for larger organizations. Also available is a Free software version with limited functionality and a 30-day trial to test the application for free. Full information about the new release can be accessed here (https://www.emclient.com/emclient9).

About eM Client

Founded in 2006, eM Client's goal is to develop a sophisticated email program with a modern and simple interface that is also full of different features like calendar, contacts, notes, and chat packed in one, easy- to-use application. The desktop version supports all major email providers and more than 1.5 million worldwide, with many notable customers such as McDonald's, Avis, and DPD, relying on eM Client to manage their email. For more information, visit www.emclient.com

