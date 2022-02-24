Perch Wealth Investments: Perch Wealth Accepted into Forbes Finance Council

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / Perch Wealth, a premier financial services firm specializing in helping accredited investors build diversification through private, institutional quality real estate investment strategies, has been officially accepted into the Forbes Finance Council, a premier invitation-only community for executives in accounting, financial planning, wealth and asset management, and investment firms.

Managing Partners Benjamin Carmona and Ehud Gersten were vetted and selected by a review committee based on the depth and diversity of their experience. Criteria for acceptance include a track record of successfully impacting business growth metrics, as well as personal and professional achievements and honors.

"We are honored to welcome Perch Wealth into the community," said Scott Gerber, founder of Forbes Councils, the collective that includes Forbes Finance Council. "Our mission with Forbes Councils is to bring together proven leaders from every industry, creating a curated, social capital-driven network that helps every member grow professionally and make an even greater impact on the business world."

As accepted members of the Council, Ben and Ehud have access to a variety of exclusive opportunities designed to help them reach peak professional influence. They will connect and collaborate with other respected local leaders in a private forum. Ben and Ehud will also be invited to work with a professional editorial team to share their expert insights in original business articles on Forbes.com and to contribute to published Q&A panels alongside other experts.

"Much of what sets Perch Wealth apart from our contemporaries is our expertise and our focused approach for our clients and their investment portfolios," says Managing Partner Ehud Gersten. "We take a conservative and strategic approach to strive to preserve and grow our clients' wealth. Each investor is unique, so we tailor our investment recommendations to best serve their needs".

"Most of our clients are either in or nearing retirement and looking for ways to diversify their investments. Alternative investments can potentially add tremendous value to an investor's portfolio as they have historically proven to help reduce volatility, mitigate risk, and increase passive income" adds his business partner Ben Carmona.

ABOUT FORBES COUNCILS

Forbes Councils is a collective of invitation-only communities created in partnership with Forbes and the expert community builders who founded the Young Entrepreneur Council (YEC). In Forbes Councils, exceptional business owners and leaders come together with the people and resources that can help them thrive.

For more information about Forbes Finance Council, visit forbesfinancecouncil.com. To learn more about Forbes Councils, visit forbescouncils.com.

ABOUT PERCH WEALTH

Perch Wealth offers an unparalleled opportunity for accredited investors to build diversification and potential growth into their investment portfolios. By connecting you with investment opportunities previously only available to a select few, our solutions are intended to help build your wealth and protect your capital.

Not an offer to buy, nor a solicitation to sell securities. All investing involves the risk of loss of some or all principal invested. Past performance is not indicative of future results. Speak to your finance and/or tax professional prior to investing. Any information provided is for informational purposes only.

Securities offered through Emerson Equity LLC Member: FINRA/SIPC. Only available in states where Emerson Equity LLC is registered. Emerson Equity LLC is not affiliated with any other entities identified in this communication.

For more information about Perch Wealth, visit perchwealth.com or email us at info@perchwealth.com.

