Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities Plc - Director Declaration

Barings Emerging EMEA Opportunities plc (the "Company")

Director Declaration

In accordance with LR 9.6.14 R, the Company hereby announces that Nadya Wells, non-executive Director, has resigned as an independent director of the supervisory board of Sberbank of Russia with effect from 24 February 2022.

24 February 2022

Legal Entity Identifier ("LEI"):213800HLE2UOSVAP2Y69