In 2022, it's anything but business as usual. Safety industry leaders will reconvene at Partners in Prevention 2022 Health & Safety Conference and Trade Show to deliver powerful, data driven tools, trends and technology to break through and come back better - reviving and thriving
Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - For more than a century, OHS professionals across the country have looked to the Partners in Prevention Health & Safety Conference and Trade Show for industry leading professional development, inspiring keynote speakers, immersive workshops and interactive networking opportunities. After a 2-year hiatus, Workplace Safety & Prevention Services returns to a live event format with timely, relevant, actionable content dispensed by and for safety leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.
Keynotes
- David Usher, Juno Award Winner and AI Expert with a visual and musical multi-media learning experience that will define the path to recharge and reboot company creativity
- Jill Heinerth, Underwater Explorer, Photographer and Author does a deep dive into risk management in dangerous waters to challenge the unknowns ahead and reach beyond limitations
- Andrew Au, Digital Transformation, AI and Leadership Expert brings digital technology, substance and style to navigating disruption and future proofing organizations.
Featured Speakers
- Stress and Performance: Mind and Body Work with Dr. Robin Hanley-Dafoe and Dr. Greg Wells
- Why Collaboration Beats Competition with Graham Sherman, Tool Shed Brewing Company
More than 60 sessions including:
- A Safer Tomorrow: Navigating the Future of Work
- Building Your Leadership Toolbox
- Examining the Intersection: Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Workplace Disability Management
- Violence and Harassment Prevention: De-escalation and Situational Awareness
- Robots, Cobots and AGVs-Safeguarding Design and Pre-Start Health & Safety Reviews
More than 350 Exhibitors including:
- The Innovations Warehouse - the latest equipment, best practices and training principles
- High-Risk Pavilion - watch the demos and put your knowledge to the test
- Healthy Living Pavilion - integrating mind, body and soul for
- Escape Room - Emergency Preparedness
To Register, access the program and trade show updates, go to PartnersinPreventionConference.com
Current COVID-19 protocols and safety measures are in place and will be updated closer to the event start date.
