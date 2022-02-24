In 2022, it's anything but business as usual. Safety industry leaders will reconvene at Partners in Prevention 2022 Health & Safety Conference and Trade Show to deliver powerful, data driven tools, trends and technology to break through and come back better - reviving and thriving

Mississauga, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - February 24, 2022) - For more than a century, OHS professionals across the country have looked to the Partners in Prevention Health & Safety Conference and Trade Show for industry leading professional development, inspiring keynote speakers, immersive workshops and interactive networking opportunities. After a 2-year hiatus, Workplace Safety & Prevention Services returns to a live event format with timely, relevant, actionable content dispensed by and for safety leaders, innovators and entrepreneurs.

Keynotes

David Usher, Juno Award Winner and AI Expert with a visual and musical multi-media learning experience that will define the path to recharge and reboot company creativity

with a visual and musical multi-media learning experience that will define the path to recharge and reboot company creativity Jill Heinerth, Underwater Explorer, Photographer and Author does a deep dive into risk management in dangerous waters to challenge the unknowns ahead and reach beyond limitations

does a deep dive into risk management in dangerous waters to challenge the unknowns ahead and reach beyond limitations Andrew Au, Digital Transformation, AI and Leadership Expert brings digital technology, substance and style to navigating disruption and future proofing organizations.

Featured Speakers

Stress and Performance: Mind and Body Work with Dr. Robin Hanley-Dafoe and Dr. Greg Wells

Why Collaboration Beats Competition with Graham Sherman, Tool Shed Brewing Company

More than 60 sessions including:

A Safer Tomorrow: Navigating the Future of Work

Building Your Leadership Toolbox

Examining the Intersection: Mental Health, Substance Abuse and Workplace Disability Management

Violence and Harassment Prevention: De-escalation and Situational Awareness

Robots, Cobots and AGVs-Safeguarding Design and Pre-Start Health & Safety Reviews

More than 350 Exhibitors including:

The Innovations Warehouse - the latest equipment, best practices and training principles

High-Risk Pavilion - watch the demos and put your knowledge to the test

Healthy Living Pavilion - integrating mind, body and soul for

Escape Room - Emergency Preparedness

To Register, access the program and trade show updates, go to PartnersinPreventionConference.com





Partners in Prevention 2022



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/8630/114715_0a89e6b5a4cfb8cc_001full.jpg

Current COVID-19 protocols and safety measures are in place and will be updated closer to the event start date.

Media Contact:

Sharon Bowes

Media Relations

WORKPLACE SAFETY & PREVENTION SERVICES

T 705-665-2928

Sharon.Bowes@wsps.ca

workplacewellness violenceandharassment futureofwork robotsandcobots deescalation livetradeshow riskmanagement newlegislation stressandperformance asafertomorrow

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/114715