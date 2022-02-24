ActivePure Technology: View ActivePure Installations in Action at the NABIE 2022 Conference

Dallas-Based ActivePure Sponsors the Event and Offers Attendees a Chance to See ActivePure Uses at Fair Park

DALLAS, TX / ACCESSWIRE / February 24, 2022 / The global leader in 24/7 continuous air purification, ActivePure, announces its partnership with the National Academy of Building Inspection Engineers (NABIE) 2022 Conference as the event's lead education sponsor. ActivePure Chief Medical and Science Advisor Deborah Birx, M.D., and Chief Commercial Officer Amy Carenza are the featured speakers. ActivePure's keynote speech, Workplace Wellness & Safety: COVID-19 Update & Mitigation Best Practices, will highlight COVID-19's state of affairs along with layered approaches to protect those returning to the office and those who conduct business or gather in workplaces and other indoor environments. A special interactive outing will follow the presentation to Dallas' Fair Park to see firsthand the power of ActivePure installations throughout the location. Dallas-based ActivePure will also provide freestanding Mid-Range Blaster units powered by ActivePure to be used throughout the conference. The NABIE 2022 Conference is Feb. 25-27 at The Joule Hotel in Dallas, Texas.

Since its founding in 1989, NABIE has established high standards for building and home inspection engineers by setting precedents and advocating for members across the United States. 2022 marks a new start for NABIE as a nonprofit organization with a brand and website refresh revealed at the conference.

"It is an honor for ActivePure to take such an important role at the NABIE 2022 conference. Dr. Birx is one of the nation's highest-ranking infectious disease experts and world-renowned global health officials. Coupled with Amy Carenza's global business experience, the pair is the perfect choice for NABIE's 2022 conference keynote," said Joe Urso, CEO of ActivePure. "ActivePure works closely with building and residential engineers to provide mitigation measures against air and surface contaminants and indoor spread."

Birx and Carenza's keynote will highlight how ActivePure's unique active technology seeks and reduces airborne and surface pathogens to inactivate viruses in the air, including SARS-CoV-2. The presentation will kick off the opening day luncheon at noon on Feb. 25 as Carenza leads the in-person discussion and Birx co-presents virtually.

After the presentation, NABIE 2022 attendees can participate in an interactive learning opportunity to see ActivePure in action at Dallas' Fair Park. In 2021, air and surface purification devices powered by ActivePure were installed throughout the interiors of Fair Park - home to the State Fair of Texas, Cotton Bowl stadium, museums and performance venues - to provide active, automated, and 24/7 surface and air disinfection. The outing will begin at 1:30 p.m. as guests travel to Fair Park, just three miles from the conference.

ActivePure Technology meets the highest safety and environmental standards for air and surface disinfection, with more than 100 products available for proactive, continuous air purification in commercial and residential applications. Thousands of venues and buildings worldwide use products powered by ActivePure to mitigate and reduce transmission of bacteria, viruses, mold, fungi and Volatile Organic Compounds (VOCs).

"ActivePure's installation throughout Fair Park has been one of our most exciting partnerships, and we are eager to take NABIE guests on a tour of the facilities to learn how engineers can use devices powered by ActivePure in commercial and residential projects," said Urso.

For more information on ActivePure, please visit ActivePure.com, or call 888-217-4316.

ABOUT ACTIVEPURE:

Privately held ActivePure has been the global leader in active, continuous surface and air disinfection systems for health care and educational institutions, commercial and public facilities, hospitality and residential applications since 1924. Patented ActivePure Technology has been proven in independent university and laboratory testing to control and neutralize indoor contaminants effectively. It is the only product in its class recognized by the Space Foundation as Certified Space Technology and inducted in the Space Foundation Hall of Fame. The ActivePure Medical Guardian is registered and cleared as an FDA Class II Medical Device. ActivePure was developed for use in the space program and has since evolved for use in commercial and consumer products used to reduce exposure to pathogens, including RNA and DNA viruses, bacteria and molds, by up to 99.9% in the air and on surfaces. For more information, please visit ActivePure.com or call (888) 217-4316.

