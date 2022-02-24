Lincotek's new investment boosts its surface preparation and finishing capabilities for orthopedic OEM customers

Global contract manufacturer Lincotek is announcing today that it has closed the acquisition of a majority stake in Danco Medical from Danco Anodizing (Warsaw, IN), strengthening the Medical Division of the group. The scope of the transaction comprises all the service activities focused on metal surface finishing for the medical marketand includes the ISO-13485 certified facility in Warsaw, Indiana.

Established in the US in 1971 in California and 2001 in Indiana, Danco Medical (Warsaw, IN) offers complete, one-stop-shop surface preparation and finishing solutions and a wide range of product identification methods to medical orthopedic device companies. It is also the leader in Aluminum and Titanium Anodizing and offers services comprising ChemFilm, Electropolishing, Passivation Processes and Low Friction Chrome coating. Latest innovative developments include unique deep image graphics for cases and trays and HAnano Surface Treatments.

Lincotek Medical is a leader in offering orthopedic device companies fully integrated supply chain solutions, including device engineering; casting; forging; additive manufacturing; precision machining; plasma spray, calcium phosphate and physical vapor deposition coatings; as well as electrochemical treatments and final packaging.

The move will expand the already comprehensive set of capabilities of Lincotek in the medical field, increasing the company's manufacturing footprint by one plant (around 35,000 sq ft and 150 employees) giving the company an even more competitive edge in a wide range of projects.

Lincotek Medical and Danco Medical will form a strong and synergistic partnership to offer OEMs a unique combination of services, addressing any needs of orthopedic customers around technical depth and process mastery, offering the highest levels of quality and reliability, optimized lead times and best-in-class customer service. The agreement will increase Lincotek's presence in the US, providing customers an even more integrated and unique approach and allowing OEMs to stay focused on their core business.

"This is a perfect match between the two companies," saysWinfried Schaller, the CEO of Lincotek Group, "as we are able to offer a 360-degree service around all possible needs of the global orthopedic device industry. We believe that this will generate a unique platform for the industry, which is addressing major needs around supply chain simplification and lead-time reductions. Effectively offering all supply chain steps from one source."

Danco is well known for its ability to maintain quality requirements, to meet short deadlines, and to retain detailed records for long-term traceability. The company will remain as an independent unit inside the Lincotek Medical structure. The former owners and the management, will run the company as before, to ensure that the quality and service levels are maintained.

"With Danco Medical joining the Lincotek Group, it will strengthen our growth strategies by creating a fully integrated portfolio that will support our customer needs and expectations," says Ross Tiamson, CEO of Danco Medical. "Our company values are aligned, and are well established Danco Medical looks forward to this next chapter."

Advisors

Lincotek has been advised by Cozen O'Connor for the contractual, legal and labour aspects, in the person of the Partner Christian Moretti and of the Associate Beatrice Bottini, in conjunction with Deloitte Legal in the person of the Partner Massimo Zamorani. While the Tax Financial workstream has been handled by Funaro&Co in the persons of the Partner Mindy Piatoff Daynes, the Principal Matteo Cazzoletti and the Director Alexander Contreras.

Danco Medical has been advised by Allen Matkins for the contractual and legal aspects, in the person of the Partner Matthew Ertman. The Tax Financial consultation has been handled by "HW LLP" in the persons of the Partner Louis Hamel and his associate Brian Blackmore.

About Lincotek

Lincotek, headquartered in Rubbiano, Parma Italy, is a global contract manufacturer for services in niche markets including Industrial Gas Turbines, Aviation and Medical Device applications, as well as a leading manufacturer of industrial coating equipment and one of the most respected producers in the Additive Manufacturing field. The Group is family-owned and has more than 1,300 employees located in 16 production facilities across Europe, North America and Asia.

About Danco Medical

Headquartered in Warsaw, Indiana, USA, DANCO Medical has been meeting the needs of medical device companies for technically superior surface preparation and finishing, providing titanium and aluminum anodizing of machined parts, implants, instruments and devices, as well as electropolishing, passivation and LFCC. Well known for its ability to maintain quality requirements, to meet short deadlines and to retain detailed records, Danco Medical with around 150 employees, maintains its facility in Warsaw to ISO 13485 certification standards.

For more information, please visit lincotek.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220224005015/en/

Contacts:

Media contact:

Francesca Pedrotti

marketing@lincotek.com

+39 345 6203212