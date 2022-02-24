IP Infusion's disaggregated solutions to provide Benelux network operators state-of-the-art choices that enable resilient and agile networks

IP Infusion, a leading provider of network disaggregation solutions for telecom and data communications operators, and Distri X, a network, security and cloud solutions specialist based in the Netherlands, today announced a partnership to deliver leading-edge open networking solutions within the Benelux.

Distri X is a new local distributor for the region with an expertise in networking, security and cloud solutions that builds on 20 years of information and communications technologies experience. They chose to partner with IP Infusion because IP Infusion's OcNOS, a best-of-breed networking platform, frees operators from vendor-locked networks to open disaggregated solutions. The open source ecosystem will support Distri X's efforts to ignite networking innovation in the Benelux, an economically dynamic region of Europe with high fiber density and a 3 billion market investment in data center infrastructure management (DCIM) solutions expected from 2021 to 2025 according to the Arizton Advisory Intelligence report.

IP Infusion's carrier-grade disaggregated networking solutions allow network operators to create new services and accelerate revenue streams. Its validated network operating system, OcNOS, combined with the choice of best-of-breed hardware, supports a diverse range of networking use cases. With IP Infusion's advanced support services, network operators can migrate seamlessly to an end-to-end disaggregated networking solution that delivers lower Total Cost of Ownership.

"We believe that software defined networking (SDN) is the most modern and cost-effective way for network operators to deploy new features and services," said Rob van der Steen, Owner, Distri X. "IP Infusion has a powerful history of delivering robust solutions in all divisions of the network operating systems platform, from access, optical transport, to data center networking, offering full routing capabilities for a high-quality subscriber and operator experience."

"We're excited to partner with Distri X, with its thorough network competency in designing complex networks that enable seamless migration and expanded capacity," said Atsushi Ogata, President and CEO of IP Infusion. "Our carrier-grade OcNOS network operating system offers an alternative to traditional legacy network vendors and shortens integration cycles. We are pleased to work with Distri X as they transform data center networks across the Benelux for higher overall performance with lower Total Cost of Ownership."

Open networking, based on disaggregated hardware and software, is proving to be the optimal choice for service providers worldwide as it allows them to expand their networks faster. IP Infusion's OcNOS was the first network operating system to provide in-demand advanced capabilities including extensive protocol support for enterprise class routing, switching and MPLS (Multiprotocol Label Switching), to help build scalable network platforms that align with the Open Compute Project, an open hardware movement.

About Distri X

Distri X is the new local IT distributor of the Netherlands. With a portfolio of 15 vendors, Distri X helps customers make the right decisions on networking, security and cloud solutions. From wireless to anti-DDoS scrubbing, from cloud security to data center interconnect, Distri X has the experience and technical knowledge to assist customers with their IT operations.

About IP Infusion

IP Infusion enables disaggregated networking solutions for carriers, service providers and data center operators. We provide network OS solutions for today's networks to allow network operators to reduce network costs, increase flexibility, and to deploy new features and services quickly. IP Infusion is a solution provider of the OcNOS and ZebOS network operating systems to more than 300 customers and is an integrator and customer service provider for DANOS-Vyatta edition and Commercial SONiC Distribution. IP Infusion is headquartered in Santa Clara, Calif., and is a wholly owned and independently operated subsidiary of ACCESS CO., LTD. Additional information can be found at http://www.ipinfusion.com.

